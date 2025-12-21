Trump’s 9 New Prescription Drug Deals ‘No Substitute’ for Systemic Reform

“Starting next year, American drug prices will come down fast and furious and will soon be the lowest in the developed world,” President Donald Trump claimed Friday as the White House announced agreements with nine pharmaceutical manufacturers.

The administration struck most favored nation (MFN) pricing deals with Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Boehringer Ingelheim, Genentech, Gilead Sciences, GSK, Merck, Novartis, and Sanofi. The president—who has launched the related TrumpRx.gov—previously reached agreements with AstraZeneca, EMD Serono, Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, and Pfizer.

“The White House said it has made MFN deals with 14 of the 17 biggest drug manufacturers in the world,” CBS News noted Friday. “The three drugmakers that were not part of the announcement are AbbVie, Johnson & Johnson, and Regeneron, but the president said that deals involving the remaining three could be announced at another time.”

However, as Trump and congressional Republicans move to kick millions of Americans off of Medicaid and potentially leave millions more uninsured because they can’t afford skyrocketing premiums for Affordable Care Act (ACA) plans, some critics suggested that the new drug deals with Big Pharma are far from enough.