As U.S.-Venezuela tensions rise, Trinidad & Tobago thumbs its nose at CARICOM

Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago is in an awkward position, unsurprisingly on the receiving end of Venezuela’s ire, and alienating CARICOM to the point where local journalist Kejan Haynes quipped, “ExiTT…? […] The British were offered a referendum at least.”

Columnist Sunity Maharaj, writing in the Trinidad and Tobago Express, observed that mere days before Christmas, “Donald Trump finds himself trapped between the immovable force that is Nicolás Maduro and the unthinkable option of retreat […] Every inch taken towards an outcome of war heightens the risk for Trinidad and Tobago.”

Nothing that at least the U.S. Congress has been trying to hold the government to account over its actions in the southern Caribbean, “by contrast, the people and Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago have had no access to detailed information or opportunity to hold any public official to account. Neither people nor Parliament has been supplied with the information for determining whether the activities of the US military in this country are lawful and within the agreed framework of the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA). The only thing we know is that we don’t know.”

SOFA treaties set out the rules for how U.S. military and defence personnel can operate in a host country and the rights and responsibilities they have while there. The U.S. and Trinidad and Tobago have had a SOFA agreement in place since 2007; a 2013 version was signed while Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s then People’s Partnership government was in office, and it was extended by a diplomatic note on December 19, 2022. An amended version of that agreement came into force on January 1, 2025, under the hand of the People's National Movement, which is now in opposition. A U.S. Embassy release at the time explained, “The SOFA is an agreement which allows for military-to-military engagement […] The new SOFA will bring the agreement in line with US and TT laws and will have no expiration date unless renegotiated.”

While SOFA allows the deployment of U.S. troops on Trinidad and Tobago soil, it still requires state permission; either country can also negotiate to withdraw from the agreement at any time. Guyana, which has been embroiled in a border dispute with Venezuela and in which CARICOM has firmly defended Guyana’s sovereign rights, also has a SOFA with the U.S.

Role of the opposition

“In the face of what may lie ahead,” Maharaj called “the silence from professional bodies and institutional interests […] shocking to the point of negligence.” If Trinidad and Tobago’s government is unwilling or unable to offer information to citizens, she argued, “then the Opposition People’s National Movement, whose government signed the SOFA under which T&T has now been co-opted in the US war on Venezuela, must break its silence […] In this matter, the responsibility to account falls on both Government and Opposition.”

Thus far, finger-pointing has been in heavy play, with former prime minister Keith Rowley denouncing Persad-Bissessar and her administration in a Facebook post that offered no further insight into the Status of Forces Agreement. Meanwhile, in a December 22 Facebook post, Leader of the Opposition Penelope Beckles suggested that “Citizens should not have to go on a hunt for information that rightfully belongs to them, especially when the issue touches national security and sovereignty.” She added that “our nation cannot consider itself well represented by a Prime Minister who demonstrates public disdain for international law, for the UN Charter, as well as such flagrant disregard for the concerns and questions of the population.” There has been much discussion over whether the U.S. military strikes have been in contravention of the UN Charter and broader international law.

Meanwhile, rumours continue to fly about the possibility of a more organised military setup close to the U.S.-installed radar at the airport in Tobago.

(SY)