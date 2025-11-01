Trinidad’s Border Communities Face Rising Citizen Security Risks Amid U.S.-Venezuela Tensions

The development citizen security link

The intersection of rising security tension and local well-being is particularly acute in small coastal communities. When border communities face disrupted livelihoods and elevated risks, whether through reduced fishing yields or precarious migration flows, the social fabric begins to fray. Across the region, border and coastal zones have experienced challenges due to intensified global and regional security strains.

Along the Dominican-Haiti border for example, the construction of a militarised fence in 2022 and deployment of additional security forces disrupted long-standing informal trade networks and weakened social cohesion among border residents. Similarly, recent open letters from regional civil society to the current chair of CARICOM, Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness, warned that increased foreign military activity in the Caribbean Sea risked undermining livelihoods that depended on open maritime access, particularly for small-scale fisherfolk.

Beyond these geopolitical pressures, securitisation has also affected local economies through domestic enforcement measures. In Dominica’s Soufriere/Scotts Head Marine Reserve, for instance, tighter surveillance and stricter licensing within the protected area, initially intended for environmental conservation, altered traditional fishing access and generated tension between coastal communities and enforcement authorities.

Comparable patterns have also emerged internationally. In South Africa, small-scale fisherfolk in the port city of Durban were excluded from harbour access as maritime zones became securitised, eroding both livelihoods and social cohesion. Likewise, communities along the Indo-Pak and Pak-Afghan frontier have faced restricted movement, smuggling pressures and weakened local social capital as a result of prolonged militarisation and limited state investment.

The fact remains that schools, health services and local governance structures are not designed for sudden surges of strain linked to militarised dynamics. The term “citizen security” here refers to the condition of being free from the threat of violence or dispossession, tied to both objective and subjective dimensions of safety. Applied to this context and in daily life, it is centred on the ability to live, work and move freely, without fear of being pulled into external conflicts or being unfairly targeted during security operations. Therefore, the longer tensions escalate, the harder it becomes to maintain a sense of everyday security, which is essential to development and civic trust.

For the government of Trinidad and Tobago, the challenge is particularly thorny. On one hand, the state supports strengthened border control measures and international cooperation. On the other hand, it recognises that the twin-island republic does not seek direct involvement in a U.S.-Venezuela military standoff, though the risk of being drawn in is real.

At the regional level, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has made repeated appeals for the Caribbean to remain a zone of peace. In practice, this means that Trinidad and Tobago must navigate dual imperatives: ensuring local citizen security and development resilience, while maintaining sovereignty and avoiding becoming a proxy in a great-power contest.

The pressure on local communities is often overlooked in high-level diplomacy. While government leaders engage in formal talks about regional security, the day-to-day realities faced by residents of places like Icacos and Cedros rarely enter the conversation. Whether it’s fishermen losing access to waters they’ve relied on for generations, or families unsure of how spillover actions will affect their movements, the social costs are tangible — and without focused attention from policymakers, these populations risk becoming invisible in a security narrative they did not choose to be part of.