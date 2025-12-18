63% of US Voters Oppose Attack on Venezuela as Trump’s March to War Accelerates

This article was originally published in Common Dreams under Creative Commons 3.0 license. Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org
By Brad Reed
President has taken increasingly aggressive actions against in recent weeks, but a new poll released Wednesday shows US voters are not on board with a new war.
A new from Quinnipiac University found that 63% of voters oppose military operations inside Venezuela, with just 25% registering support.
What’s more, a strike in Venezuela would draw significant opposition even from Republican voters, 33% of whom told Quinnipiac that they would oppose such an action. Eighty-nine percent of Democratic voters and 68% of independent voters said they were opposed to a US military campaign in Venezuela.
See Also: Will the Universe Rip Apart or Freeze Forever? Neil DeGrasse Tyson Explains
Trump’s policy of bombing suspected drug trafficking boats in international waters, which many legal experts consider to be , drew significantly less opposition in the new survey than a prospective attack on Venezuela, but it is still unpopular, with 42% in favor and 53% opposed.
A potential war is also unpopular with Venezuelans, as a recent from Caracas-based pollster Datanalisis found 55% opposed to a foreign military attack on their nation, with 23% in favor.
The Trump administration’s boat strikes, which have now at least 99 people, have been just one aspect of its campaign of military aggression against Venezuela. The US military last week a Venezuelan tanker, and Trump has said that it’s only a matter of time before the military launches strikes against targets inside the country.
See Also: India Temporarily Shuts High Commissions in Rajshahi and Khulna Amid Escalating Anti-India Protests in Bangladesh
Trump on Wednesday also said that one goal of his campaign against Venezuela would be to seize the country’s oil supply.
“Getting land, oil rights, whatever we had—they took it away because we had a president that maybe wasn’t watching,” Trump while talking to reporters. “But they’re not gonna do that. We want it back. They took our oil rights. We had a lot of oil there. They threw our companies out. And we want it back.”
Venezuela first nationalized its oil industry in 1976, and the US has no legitimate claim to the nation’s petroleum supply.
(GP)
Suggested Reading: