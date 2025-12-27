Trump Plays the Ultimate Power Move Ahead of Florida Meeting on 20-Point Peace Plan, Says Zelenskyy “Doesn’t Have Anything Until I Approve It”

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and nearly four years of the devastating Russia–Ukraine conflict, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are set to meet in Florida, USA, on December 28, 2025, to discuss a peace plan.

What could be a turning point in the long-standing tensions between the two countries has raised eyebrows due to recent remarks made by the President of the United States (POTUS).

In an interview with Politico, Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “doesn’t have anything until I approve it.” Zelenskyy told reporters on December 27, 2025, that the Sunday meeting would primarily focus on “security guarantees” for the country.

Trump and Zelenskyy will hold talks to discuss the 20-point peace plan. According to the Xinhua news agency, the discussions will include a proposed demilitarized zone, the management of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, territorial control of the Donbas region, and US security guarantees after the conflict ends.

As per the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, Zelenskyy is expected to meet the POTUS in the US state of Florida, a meeting that could potentially bring an end to the Russia–Ukraine conflict after four long years.