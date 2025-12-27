Trump Plays the Ultimate Power Move Ahead of Florida Meeting on 20-Point Peace Plan, Says Zelenskyy “Doesn’t Have Anything Until I Approve It”

Key Points:
Trump and Zelenskyy are set to meet in Florida on December 28, 2025, to discuss 20-point peace plan.
Zelenskyy has indicated openness to referendum on the peace plan, only if Russia agrees to a 60-day ceasefire.
The peace framework includes security guarantees, territorial issues, control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.
After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and nearly four years of the devastating Russia–Ukraine conflict, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are set to meet in Florida, USA, on December 28, 2025, to discuss a peace plan.
What could be a turning point in the long-standing tensions between the two countries has raised eyebrows due to recent remarks made by the President of the United States (POTUS).
In an interview with Politico, Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “doesn’t have anything until I approve it.” Zelenskyy told reporters on December 27, 2025, that the Sunday meeting would primarily focus on “security guarantees” for the country.
Trump and Zelenskyy will hold talks to discuss the 20-point peace plan. According to the Xinhua news agency, the discussions will include a proposed demilitarized zone, the management of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, territorial control of the Donbas region, and US security guarantees after the conflict ends.
As per the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, Zelenskyy is expected to meet the POTUS in the US state of Florida, a meeting that could potentially bring an end to the Russia–Ukraine conflict after four long years.
The 20-point peace plan is 90% complete, and several documents outlining security guarantees for Ukraine have already been drafted. According to Zelenskyy, the peace plan will play a crucial role in the upcoming Florida meeting with Trump.
He said there are four pillars of the peace plan—Ukraine, the United States of America, Russia, and Europe. He further added that the peace plan cannot be signed without the inclusion of Russia and Europe.
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine intends to raise the issues of territorial control and the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant during the talks. He wrote on Telegram earlier that “a lot” could be decided before the New Year, following a conversation with Rustem Umerov, the head of the Ukrainian delegation to the peace talks with the US.
“We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level — with President Trump in the near future,” Zelenskyy said.
Ahead of the Florida meeting to hold discussions on the peace plan to end the Russia–Ukraine conflict, Zelenskyy has shown potential openness to a referendum on the 20-point peace plan. According to US media outlet Axios, Zelenskyy is willing to put the peace plan to a public vote only if Russia agrees to a ceasefire lasting at least 60 days.
In an interview with Axios, he said that he hopes to reach an agreement with the POTUS. He added that most parts of the US–Ukraine agreement have been finalized and codified into five different documents. According to him, in terms of security guarantees, the US has reportedly proposed a 15-year pact after peace is restored. “I think we need more than 15 years,” Zelenskyy told Axios.
Inputs from IANS
