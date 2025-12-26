Zelenskyy Unveils 20-Point Peace Plan With Security Guarantees And EU Path For Ukraine

Security Guarantees For Ukraine

The draft envisions strong security guarantees for Ukraine, including maintaining the Ukrainian Armed Forces at 800,000 personnel in peacetime.

It is also sees the United States, NATO, and European signatory states providing Ukraine with security guarantees that mirror Article 5, a central element of the alliance's structure that states an attack against one member is considered an attack against all.

The agreement would be supplemented by US-Ukraine bilateral security and reconstruction agreements, and Ukraine would be allowed to join the European Union within a specifically defined period of time, the plan states.

In a sign the Kremlin could be probing to see how the public is reacting to talk of a possible peace settlement, state polling firm VTsIOM on December 24 released a survey showing seven in 10 Russians expect 2026 to be a more "successful" year than 2025.

It added that 55 percent of those optimistic for next year said their expectations were linked to a possible end to the war.

Meanwhile independent pollster Levada, designated a "foreign agent" by the Russian government, said about two-thirds of Russians support peace talks, the highest reading since the ⁠start of the war in February 2022.

Putin recently has said that Ukraine should cede some 5,000 square kilometers ⁠of its eastern Donbas region that Moscow has been pushing to take by force and that Kyiv should officially renounce its intention to join the NATO military alliance.

"The line of troop deployment as of the date of this agreement is de facto recognized as the line of contact," Zelenskyy said.



"A working group will convene to determine the redeployment of forces necessary to end the conflict, as well as to define the parameters of potential future special economic zones."

A NATO diplomat told RFE/RL that security guarantees and settling territorial issues are "the crux of the matter."

"I think the most important thing for us is, is that Ukraine approves. As said earlier; Europeans won’t support a deal without Ukrainian approval," the diplomat, who requested not to be named, added.

French ‍President ‍Emmanuel Macron said on December 24 that he had spoken with NATO ‌chief Mark Rutte to discuss the ⁠situation in Ukraine and the work undertaken by a group of Kyiv's allies, known as the Coalition of the Willing.



"Starting in January ⁠in Paris, we will continue the work begun within this framework to provide Ukraine with ⁠solid security guarantees, a prerequisite ⁠for a ‌robust and lasting peace," Macron said in a post on X.

