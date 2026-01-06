US Revises Childhood Immunization Schedule, Trump Calls It a Major Public Health Overhaul

Washington, Jan 6: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adopted a revised US childhood immunization schedule that reduces the number of vaccines recommended for all children, following a federal review comparing American practices with those of other developed nations, a move President Donald Trump described as a major overhaul of public health policy.

The change was formalized through a decision memorandum signed by Acting CDC Director Jim O’Neill. “The data support a more focused schedule that protects children from the most serious infectious diseases while improving clarity, adherence, and public confidence,” O’Neill said.

President Trump announced the revised schedule earlier Monday on Truth Social.

“Today, the Trump Administration is proud to announce the United States of America’s updated Childhood Vaccination Schedule,” Trump wrote. “Effective today, America will no longer require 72 ‘jabs’ for our beautiful, healthy children.”

Trump said children will now be recommended vaccinations for “11 of the most serious and dangerous diseases,” calling the revised framework “a far more reasonable Schedule.”

“This Schedule is rooted in the Gold Standard of Science, and widely agreed upon by Scientists and Experts all over the World,” Trump wrote, adding that it “finally aligns the United States with other Developed Nations around the World.”