Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s India Connection—A Longstanding Devotion Towards Sathya Sai Baba

Venezuela’s ousted President Nicolás Maduro, who was captured along with his wife Cilia Flores in a dramatic US military operation in January 2026, had a long spiritual connection to India centred around the late Indian spiritual leader Sathya Sai Baba.

Maduro was raised as a Catholic and was introduced to Sathya Sai Baba through Cilia Flores before their marriage. The couple became followers of the Indian spiritual leader and, in 2005, travelled to Prasanthi Nilayam in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, for a private meeting with him.

As Maduro rose through Venezuela’s political hierarchy, his devotion reportedly remained visible. Accounts from visitors to Miraflores Palace suggest that a large portrait of Sathya Sai Baba was displayed in Maduro’s private office alongside images of Simón Bolívar and Hugo Chávez, reflecting the spiritual leader’s place in Maduro’s life.