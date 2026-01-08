Trump Pulls US Out of More Than 60 International Organisations, Including 31 UN-Linked Entities, Alleging They “No Longer Serve American Interests”

However, it did not specify the list of organisations from which the US has withdrawn, claiming instead that they promote “radical climate policies, global governance, and ideological programs that conflict with US sovereignty and economic strength.” Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that these international organisations actively aim to “constrain US sovereignty.”

The White House further added that the withdrawals will ultimately put an end to American taxpayers’ “funding and involvement in entities that advance globalist agendas over US priorities.”

Trump has consistently reiterated his “America First” policy. “We seek cooperation where it serves our people and will stand firm where it does not,” Rubio said.

The majority of the organisations on the listed roster work in sectors such as climate change, gender, and population—areas that do not align with the POTUS’s ideological stance. Some UN-linked entities, such as the Population Fund, receive funding through direct donations, while other agencies rely on the UN’s regular budget, to which the US is required to contribute 22%.

Trump has not released the US’s approved $820 million contribution for 2025, and the administration has also hinted at cutting this year’s funding by $610 million.

The list includes the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the International Trade Centre, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the UN Population Fund, and the UN’s Department of Economic and Social Affairs, as well as economic and social commissions for Asia and other regions, and the Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women.