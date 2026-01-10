Greenland Tensions Escalate as Trump Hints at Using Force to Prevent Russia and China from Establishing a Strategic Foothold Near American Territory, Says “We’re Going to Do It the Hard Way”

The POTUS addressed reporters, speaking about the vital role of Greenland’s location in US national security. He suggested that the US was inclined toward negotiating a purchase but emphasised that alternatives, including military options, had not been completely ruled out.

He said that making a purchase deal was the “easy way” the US preferred. “But if we don’t do it the easy way, we’re going to do it the hard way,” Trump said.

Russia and China have established a significant presence through military activity in the Arctic region but have not made any ownership claims over Greenland, a self-governing territory within Denmark. The POTUS foreshadowed the possibility that both countries—Russia and China, could attempt to acquire Greenland if the United States does not intervene.

He further stated, “We’re not going to have Russia or China occupy Greenland. That’s what they’re going to do if we don’t. So we’re going to be doing something with Greenland, either the nice way or the more difficult way.”

He said that ownership of the Arctic territory was the only way to ensure US security and dismissed options such as leases or other temporary arrangements. Trump added, “You don’t defend leases the same way. You have to own it.”