Greenland Tensions Escalate as Trump Hints at Using Force to Prevent Russia and China from Establishing a Strategic Foothold Near American Territory, Says “We’re Going to Do It the Hard Way”

US President Donald Trump’s persistent aim to secure Greenland has triggered a chain of domino reactions. He has stated that the United States could resort to the use of force to seize Greenland if necessary, disregarding Denmark’s calls for respect for its sovereignty.
Trump has hinted that acquiring Greenland is a top priority for the US, warning that failure to act could allow China and Russia to establish a strategic foothold near American territory.
On January 9, 2026, the President of the United States (POTUS) expressed his views during a White House meeting. “We are going to do something on Greenland, whether they like it or not,” Trump said. The meeting was held with oil executives seeking to build their oil operations in Venezuela, whose president, Nicolás Maduro, was captured on January 3, 2026.
The POTUS addressed reporters, speaking about the vital role of Greenland’s location in US national security. He suggested that the US was inclined toward negotiating a purchase but emphasised that alternatives, including military options, had not been completely ruled out.
He said that making a purchase deal was the “easy way” the US preferred. “But if we don’t do it the easy way, we’re going to do it the hard way,” Trump said.
Russia and China have established a significant presence through military activity in the Arctic region but have not made any ownership claims over Greenland, a self-governing territory within Denmark. The POTUS foreshadowed the possibility that both countries—Russia and China, could attempt to acquire Greenland if the United States does not intervene.
He further stated, “We’re not going to have Russia or China occupy Greenland. That’s what they’re going to do if we don’t. So we’re going to be doing something with Greenland, either the nice way or the more difficult way.”
He said that ownership of the Arctic territory was the only way to ensure US security and dismissed options such as leases or other temporary arrangements. Trump added, “You don’t defend leases the same way. You have to own it.”
Trump’s lingering fear of losing Greenland to Russia and China has turned into an unyielding ambition. The significance of the Arctic territory on which the POTUS has fixed his attention has come into the limelight in recent years.
Greenland, a territory that is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, is situated between the Arctic Ocean and the North Atlantic Ocean. The island is mineral-rich and is one of the least densely populated regions in the world. According to Trump, military activity by China and Russia is highly visible around the Arctic territory. He said, “If you take a look outside of Greenland right now, there are Russian destroyers, there are Chinese destroyers.”
He expressed his opposition to having either of the two countries as neighbours of the United States. Trump also dismissed Denmark’s historical claims to Greenland, arguing that they do not constitute ownership of the land.
“The fact that they had a boat land there 500 years ago doesn’t mean that they own the land,” Trump said. He hinted that the US remains open to cooperation, but not at the cost of its security. Trump added that he respected Denmark and described the country as an ally, while stressing that US interests would prevail.
