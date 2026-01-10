‘I Don’t Need International Law,’ Trump Says, Adding That His ‘Power’ Is Limited Only By His ‘Morality’

Yet in recent days, Trump has also threatened to carry out strikes against Colombia and Mexico, while his secretary of state, Marco Rubio , suggested a similar operation to the one that deposed Maduro could soon be carried out against Cuba’s socialist government, which US presidents have sought to topple for nearly seven decades.

In a Fox News interview on Thursday, Trump stated that the US would “start now hitting land” in Mexico as part of operations against drug cartels. The nation’s president, Claudia Sheinbaum—who has overseen a dramatic fall in cartel violence since she took office in 2024—has said that such strikes would violate Mexico’s status as an “independent and sovereign country.”

To Kenneth Roth, the former executive director of Human Rights Watch , Trump’s assertion of limitless authority sounded like “the dangerous words of a would-be dictator.”

“Trump says he is constrained not by the law but only by his ‘own morality,’” Roth said . “Since he values self-aggrandizement above all else, he is describing an unbridled presidency guided only by his ego and whims.”

In recent days, the White House has sought to punish those who suggest that members of the US military should not follow illegal orders given by the president.

Earlier this week, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that he would seek to strip retirement pay from Sen. Mark Kelly (Ariz.), a retired Navy captain who last year spoke in a video reminding active duty soldiers that their foremost duty is to the law rather than the president. Trump has referred to these comments as “seditious behavior” and called for Kelly and other members of Congress who took part in the video to be executed.

The White House has repeatedly asserted that because Trump is the commander-in-chief of the military, any orders he gives are legal by definition.

For Miles Taylor, who served as chief of staff for the Department of Homeland Security during Trump’s first term, the president’s latest claim to hold unquestioned authority called to mind a warning from Gen. John Kelly, who also served in the first Trump White House as its chief of staff.

In the lead-up to the 2024 election , Kelly told The Atlantic that Trump fits the definition of “a fascist” and that the president would frequently complain that his generals were not more like “German generals,” who he said were “totally loyal” to Hitler.

“John Kelly was right,” Turner said on Thursday. “This is the mind of a fascist.”

While Trump’s comments left her worried about a return to an “age of imperialism ,” Margaret Satterthwaite, the UN special rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers, said that the president’s sense of impunity is unsurprising given the recent toothlessness of international law in dealing with the actions of rogue states, specifically Israel’s genocide in Gaza .

“International law cannot stop states from doing terrible things if they’re committed to doing them,” Satterthwaite told Al Jazeera . “And I think that the world is aware of all of the atrocities that have happened in Gaza recently, and despite efforts by many states and certainly by the UN to stop those atrocities, they continued. But I think we’re worse off if we don’t insist on the international law that does exist. We’ll simply be going down a much worse kind of slippery slope.”

