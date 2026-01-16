Trump Administration’s Rhetoric Against Somali Immigrants in Minnesota Grows Stronger as the U.S. Ends Temporary Protected Status

House Oversight Committee hearing on Somali Immigrants

During the recent House Oversight Committee hearing, U.S. Representative Brenden Gill raised the issue of the Somali community’s alleged involvement in the controversial federal scam. He also pointed out the high percentage of the Somali community’s reliance on U.S. government programs in Minnesota.

According to the Census Bureau’s annual American Community Survey, the Somali population in America was estimated at 260,000 in 2024.

In the USA, the highest number of people of Somali origin live in the Minnesota–St. Paul area, with the population reaching about 84,000. Out of the Somali residents living in Minnesota, many are American citizens. An American Community Survey (ACS) states that nearly 22,000 Somalis living in the USA are not American citizens. Meanwhile, around 5,000 people of Somali descent in Minnesota are not American citizens.

On January 7, 2026, Gill pointed out what he described as the heavy reliance of Somalis on various support programs in Minnesota during an interaction with former federal prosecutor Brendan Ballou.

Gill cited several reports comparing “native Minnesota households” with Somali-headed households and their participation in government programs such as the anti-hunger program Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps, Medicaid, and others. He asked about the percentage of Somali-headed households that avail themselves of food stamps, stating that the figure was 54%.

He then compared this number with Minnesotan households. As Ballou began to respond to the question, he was interrupted by Gill. “It's 7%,” Gill said. “There's a big difference between 54% and 7%, no?” he asked.

Ballou pushed back at Gill for using the term “native Minnesotans,” pointing out that Somali Minnesotans are also part of the United States of America. Gill then moved on to his next point, stating that 81% of Somali-headed households are on welfare in general.

The discourse has put the Somali community under close scrutiny from eagle-eyed Republicans amid the Minnesota fraud cases that have emerged in recent months.

The Trump administration has been scrutinized for deploying high-level federal force while alleging the involvement of the Somali community in large-scale welfare fraud over time in Minnesota.

The President of the United States (POTUS) has been clear about his stance toward the community, calling them “no good for a reason.” During a Cabinet meeting in December 2025, he referred to immigrants from Somalia as “garbage.”

