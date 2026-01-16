Trump Administration’s Rhetoric Against Somali Immigrants in Minnesota Grows Stronger as the U.S. Ends Temporary Protected Status

Key Points:
Trump administration has intensified its rhetoric against Somali immigrants in Minnesota while moving to end Temporary Protected Status (TPS).
The decision comes amid heightened political focus on large-scale welfare and pandemic-era fraud cases in Minnesota.
The cases have been repeatedly linked to members of the Somali community by Republican leaders.
The Trump administration’s recent call to end the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) of Somali immigrants residing in the United States came under spotlight. A discussion on Somali immigrants was held at a House Oversight Committee hearing on January 7, 2026, focusing on Somali residents in Minnesota, where federally funded fraud reportedly worth billions of dollars took place, sending tremors through the U.S. political landscape.
The TPS shielded people of Somali origin from deportation because their country of origin was considered unsafe to return to. The status provided migrants with temporary permission to stay in the United States, along with benefits and opportunities such as temporary work.
TPS has been granted to migrants from Somalia, an East African country, since 1991, after the nation descended into chaos following a civil war. The protection has been renewed multiple times as the conflict displaced millions of civilians.
See Also: ‘Beyond Dehumanizing’: ICE Docs Expose Plan to Hold 80,000 People in Warehouses
House Oversight Committee hearing on Somali Immigrants
During the recent House Oversight Committee hearing, U.S. Representative Brenden Gill raised the issue of the Somali community’s alleged involvement in the controversial federal scam. He also pointed out the high percentage of the Somali community’s reliance on U.S. government programs in Minnesota.
According to the Census Bureau’s annual American Community Survey, the Somali population in America was estimated at 260,000 in 2024.
In the USA, the highest number of people of Somali origin live in the Minnesota–St. Paul area, with the population reaching about 84,000. Out of the Somali residents living in Minnesota, many are American citizens. An American Community Survey (ACS) states that nearly 22,000 Somalis living in the USA are not American citizens. Meanwhile, around 5,000 people of Somali descent in Minnesota are not American citizens.
On January 7, 2026, Gill pointed out what he described as the heavy reliance of Somalis on various support programs in Minnesota during an interaction with former federal prosecutor Brendan Ballou.
Gill cited several reports comparing “native Minnesota households” with Somali-headed households and their participation in government programs such as the anti-hunger program Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), also known as food stamps, Medicaid, and others. He asked about the percentage of Somali-headed households that avail themselves of food stamps, stating that the figure was 54%.
He then compared this number with Minnesotan households. As Ballou began to respond to the question, he was interrupted by Gill. “It's 7%,” Gill said. “There's a big difference between 54% and 7%, no?” he asked.
Ballou pushed back at Gill for using the term “native Minnesotans,” pointing out that Somali Minnesotans are also part of the United States of America. Gill then moved on to his next point, stating that 81% of Somali-headed households are on welfare in general.
See Also: ICE Killing of Driver in Minneapolis Involved Tactics Many Police Departments Warn Against − But Not ICE Itself
The discourse has put the Somali community under close scrutiny from eagle-eyed Republicans amid the Minnesota fraud cases that have emerged in recent months.
The Trump administration has been scrutinized for deploying high-level federal force while alleging the involvement of the Somali community in large-scale welfare fraud over time in Minnesota.
The President of the United States (POTUS) has been clear about his stance toward the community, calling them “no good for a reason.” During a Cabinet meeting in December 2025, he referred to immigrants from Somalia as “garbage.”
“They contribute nothing. I don’t want them in our country, I’ll be honest with you,” Trump said. He further accused the community of contributing nothing but complaining. He said, “When they come from hell and they complain and do nothing but b**ch, we don’t want them in our country. Let them go back to where they came from and fix it.”
What Is Minnesota’s Fraud Scandal?
The fraud scandal did not emerge recently but has been unfolding for several years. Many federal prosecutors have described it as the “largest pandemic-era fraud” in the United States. One of the most significant cases involved a non-profit organization called Feeding Our Future.
According to media reports, the organization was accused of falsely claiming to provide meals to needy children during the pandemic. Beginning in 2022, many people were charged in the scandal, the majority of whom were of Somali descent.
The organization claimed that it worked with restaurants that provided meals to schools or other locations. However, prosecutors argued that the group submitted fake bills, which ultimately allowed them to amass millions of dollars under the pretext of administrative fees.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland charged 47 people with defrauding and stealing $250 million from a U.S. government–funded nutrition program. Feeding Our Future was led by Aimee Bock, who was accused of orchestrating the scheme. According to various local reports, most of the associates and individuals charged in the scandal were reportedly Somali.
Amid these developments, the President of the United States (POTUS) sent more than 2,000 immigration agents to Minnesota to act on the matter promptly by arresting and deporting migrants.
Suggested Reading: