Trump’s Theatrics for the Nobel Peace Prize Become Reality as Maria Corina Machado Presents Her Award to Him for His “Unique Commitment” to Venezuela’s Freedom

Trump has expressed his desire for the Nobel Peace Prize on multiple occasions, citing his contribution to maintaining world peace. He has often credited himself with brokering the ceasefire in Gaza and ending the 12-day-long Israel–Iran conflict.

He has also reiterated that it was his involvement that helped resolve tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, 2025, in which 26 civilians were massacred by at least three armed terrorists. India has strongly rejected Trump’s claims of brokering a ceasefire between the two countries.

Machado praised the POTUS for his “unique commitment” to the freedom of Venezuela, whose leader was toppled in a US military strike on January 3, 2026. Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were abducted from their residence in Caracas on the basis of various charges including narco-terrorism.

See Also: ‘I Don’t Need International Law,’ Trump Says, Adding That His ‘Power’ Is Limited Only By His ‘Morality’

She further expressed her gratitude by offering the POTUS the Nobel Peace Prize medal for his support for Venezuela’s freedom and democratic change. Machado was honoured with the prestigious award in 2025 for her work in promoting the democratic rights of the people of Venezuela and her “struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.”

She told reporters that two centuries ago, French General Marquis de Lafayette presented a medal bearing George Washington’s image to Venezuelan independence leader Simón Bolívar. The medal was cherished by Bolívar until his last breath.

“Two hundred years on, the people of Bolívar are giving back to the heir of Washington a medal — in this case, the Nobel Peace Prize medal — as recognition of his unique commitment to our freedom,” Machado said.

Trump’s recent encounter with his dream Nobel Peace Prize is not his first accolade. He had already received one, though not his dream prize. The POTUS received the FIFA Peace Prize during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final draw on December 5, 2025. Many users on X criticised Trump and FIFA for creating a new award and selecting Trump as its first-ever recipient.

However, the Nobel Institute has clarified that the Nobel Prize cannot be legally shared with any other person. Trump has hinted that he intends to keep the Nobel Peace Prize medal, but once a recipient of the award is announced, the decision is final and cannot be revoked under any circumstances.

The Nobel Committee had previously stated, “A medal can change owners, but the title of a Nobel Peace Prize laureate cannot.”



[VS]

Suggested Reading: