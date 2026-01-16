‘Can Men Get Pregnant’: How a Biological Question Turned a Serious US Senate Hearing on Dangers of Abortion Drugs Into a Viral Moment

The discussion also touched upon abortion drug safety, with Senator Hawley citing studies that claimed adverse health events in 11 percent of cases. The figure itself has been debated by leading medical bodies, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (ACOG), which maintains that medication abortion is safe and effective when used as directed.

Dr Verma has previously stated that medication abortion has been extensively studied. She highlighted research reviewed in over 100 peer-reviewed studies, adding that more than 7.5 million people in the US have used abortion pills since their approval in 2000. She further warned that relying on political restrictions instead of medical evidence could cause real harm to patients.

Dr Nisha Verma comes from an Indian immigrant family and was born in North Carolina. She completed her medical education at the University of North Carolina and holds degrees in Biology, Anthropology, and Public Health. She is currently an Adjunct Assistant Professor at Emory University School of Medicine and provides clinical care in Georgia and Maryland. She is also a board-certified OB-GYN and complex family planning subspecialist.

She is leading research on the impact of Georgia’s six-week abortion ban on high-risk pregnancies and has testified multiple times before Congress on abortion access. She is also involved in training physicians nationwide on evidence-based communication around abortion, extending her work beyond the clinic. Additionally, she has worked closely with ACOG to support healthcare providers navigating restrictive laws.

In the end, the hearing was overshadowed by a seemingly simple biological question that carried cultural and political weight far beyond the committee room. The discussion around biological definitions and lived medical realities has since sparked widespread debate on social media. The Senate proceeding turned into a viral moment, with the question dominating headlines, memes, and online commentary.