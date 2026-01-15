‘There Is No Excuse’: Senate Slammed for Punting on Bill to Restore ACA Subsidies

By Jessica Corbett

In response to the reporting, Unrig Our Economy campaign director Leor Tal highlighted in a statement that “millions of Americans are paying sky-high health insurance premiums after congressional Republicans ended the healthcare tax cuts working families depend on. A three-year extension has already cleared the House with bipartisan support.”

“Any delay needlessly sticks millions of working people with higher costs; There is no excuse,” Tal added. “Senate Republicans must pass this bipartisan legislation today, end the Republican healthcare crisis, and deliver immediate relief to American families.”