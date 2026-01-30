‘Disgusting Act of Corruption’: Trump Sues IRS, Treasury for $10 Billion Over Tax Return Leak

The US Treasury Department, led by Scott Bessent, announced earlier this week that it was canceling all of its contracts with Booz Allen Hamilton, accusing the company of failing to “implement adequate safeguards to protect sensitive data, including the confidential taxpayer information it had access to through its contracts with the Internal Revenue Service.”

The leak included the tax records of Trump and other mega-rich Americans, including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The New York Times, which obtained the records along with ProPublica, reported in 2018 that the returns showed Trump engaged in “outright fraud” and other “dubious” schemes to avoid taxation.

Trump, according to the Times investigation, “paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, the year he was elected president, and... he had not paid any income taxes in 10 of the previous 15 years.”

US Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, said in response to the president’s lawsuit that “Donald Trump is a cheat and a grifter to his core, and for him to abuse his office in an attempt to steal $10 billion from the American taxpayer is a shameless, disgusting act of corruption.”

“While Trump is weaponizing taxpayer privacy laws for his own benefit, his Treasury Department is flouting those exact same laws to send tens of thousands of individual tax records to his anti-immigrant henchmen at ICE,” Wyden continued. “It is the height of hypocrisy for Trump to pretend he cares one bit about taxpayer privacy.”

Journalist Tim O’Brien, who has covered Trump for decades, called the lawsuit “a flagrant and obvious conflict of interest.”

“Trump oversees the IRS. He wants the IRS to pay him a big chunk of change,” O’Brien wrote on social media. “He is, and always has been, in it for the money.”