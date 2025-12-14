Overwhelmed By Number Of Fallen Soldiers, Lviv Opens New Burial Site

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.

As Russia's full-scale invasion grinds on through its fourth year, the city of Lviv is confronting a grim new reality: It is running out of room to bury its fallen soldiers.

This week, for the first time since 2022, Ukrainian soldiers killed in the conflict will be laid to rest in a new burial area within the grounds of the city's historic Lychakiv Cemetery.

The existing Field of Honor -- established shortly after the invasion began -- has reached capacity. The city council says another burial site will soon be announced, as Ukraine still does not know how many more soldiers remain unaccounted for, how many bodies await identification, or how many will eventually be returned by Russia.

The first bodies of fallen soldiers were returned to Lviv within weeks of Russia's assault.

In March 2022, the city began burying them at the Field of Honor on land formerly known as the Field of Mars, a site once frequented by local adherents of Soviet nostalgia. Historical records show that along with Red Army soldiers who died in wartime hospitals, Soviet secret police officers -- some involved in repression of local communities -- were buried there as well.