Iran 'Unlikely To Capitulate' To Trump's Demands For A Deal To Avoid Military Action

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.

By Kian Sharifi



Even as US President Donald Trump threatens to strike Iran, he has repeatedly called on Tehran to “make a deal.”

Trump’s demands for an agreement are clear: Iran must end its nuclear program, limit its ballistic missile capabilities, and sever ties with armed proxies in the Middle East. In return, the United States will not attack Iran and remove crippling sanctions.

If the Islamic republic does not accept those terms, Trump has warned that the country will suffer consequences “far worse” than last year, when the United States joined Israel in bombing Iran’s nuclear sites.

Experts say it is unlikely that Iran will accept Trump’s maximalist demands, which would mark a reversal of decades of policy and amount to capitulation in the eyes of Tehran.

'Before It's Too Late'

In written comments sent to RFE/RL, a White House official said Trump "hopes that no action will be necessary" against Iran but urged Tehran to make a deal "before it is too late."

Trump has “demonstrated with Operation Midnight Hammer and Operation Absolute Resolve that he means what he says," said the official, referring to the June 2025 strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites and the US operation that ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro on January 3.

"The President has a wide array of options at his disposal to address the situation in Iran," added the White House official.

The United States has deployed key military assets, including an air carrier and additional bombers, to the Middle East in recent days.