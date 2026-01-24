Venezuela Inflates Release Figures as Political Prisoners Remain in Limbo

According to Foro Penal, 863 people were detained for political reasons before the release announcement, including 86 cases of enforced disappearance. Since 2014, it has documented more than 18,000 politically motivated detentions, far exceeding historical precedents in the country.

Families waiting, without answers

Across Venezuela, families have gathered outside detention centers, waiting for names to be called, without any official confirmation that releases will take place. In Caracas, relatives have camped for days outside facilities such as El Helicoide, Rodeo 1, and Zona 7, relying on rumors and informal messages to locate loved ones. Authorities have provided no schedules, lists, nor explanations.

Many families have turned to social media to make their cases visible. One such space is the Instagram account @madresendefensadelaverdad2024, where mothers, sisters, and daughters document detentions and demand accountability.

Among those featured is Kennedy Tejeda, a lawyer known for defending political detainees in the state of Carabobo. He was detained while seeking information about people arrested during protests following the 2024 election.

Another case is of Juan Diego Lucena, a mobile phone technician, a volunteer at a nursing home, and a volunteer firefighter. He was detained while working at his phone repair business. According to his family, his health has deteriorated in detention:

“Lately, he’s been sick — tachycardia, high blood pressure, panic attacks. He’s not a terrorist. He’s a volunteer who has always wanted to help those around him.”

The account also highlights José Manuel Salas, described by his mother as a bohemian, a dreamer, and a loving young man. A student at the time of his detention, Salas was reportedly attacked by unidentified security forces and taken to a detention center while unconscious.