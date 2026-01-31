From Maine to Minnesota and Beyond, Tens of Thousands March to Demand ‘ICE Out!’

Maine Public Radio reported that over 150 businesses, mostly in the Portland area, closed their doors Friday amid Operation Catch of the Day, during which ICE enforcers have arrested hundreds of people in the Pine Tree State.

“Today, the working class of Portland has sent a clear message to those in power: Your power is derived from our labor, and we are not afraid to withhold our labor for the safety of our neighbors,” South Portland retail worker Keeli Parker told MPR.

In Chicago—where ICE’s Operation Midway Blitz prompted a special commission appointed by Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker to recommend the prosecution of federal agents who violate people’s constitutional rights—Nick Mayor, co-owner of Brewed Coffee in the Avondale neighborhood, told the Chicago Sun-Times that the cost of closing his business for the day “pales in comparison to the cost of what is happening to other people and their families, with their lives getting taken and torn apart.”

More than 1,000 people packed into Washington Square in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah, where protesters chanted slogans including “Power to the people, no one is illegal,” and, “No justice, no peace, we want ICE off our streets!”

Three hundred miles southwest of Salt Lake City in St. George, Utah, dozens of demonstrators rallied in the city center, holding signs reading, “ICE Out” and “the wrong ICE is melting.” One disapproving motorist yelled, “Go back to California” while driving by, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

In Los Angeles, Proof Bakery, a worker-owned cooperative in Atwater Village, also shut its doors for the day.

“We want to show solidarity,” Proof Bakery worker-owner Daniela Diaz told KABC. “We’ve seen historically that strikes work. I hope the violence stops. I want ICE out of our communities.”

Hundreds of high school students walked out of their classrooms in Asheville, North Carolina, where sophomore Henry Pope told the Mountain XPress, “We reject the ICE terror that’s sweeping across our communities.”

“We reject everything this far-right, billionaire administration stands for, and we need justice to be brought to Jonathan Ross and every other killer ICE agent in this country,” Pope added, referring to the officer who fatally shot Good earlier this month.

Kelia Harold, a senior at the University of Florida in Gainesville, rallied on campus with around 100 other students.

“Instead of sitting on my own and being helpless, it really helps to come out here,” she told the New York Times, noting Pretti’s killing.

“If that could happen to him,” she said, “I don’t see why it couldn’t happen to anyone else.”

