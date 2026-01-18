‘My US Citizenship Did Not Protect Me’: Community Hearing Details ICE Horrors in Minneapolis

Patty O’Keefe, a 36-year-old US citizen, told lawmakers that her encounter with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents began when she and a friend had received a report that legal observers in her neighborhood were being pepper sprayed.

She said they found the agents and began following them in their car while honking their horn and blowing whistles to alert others in the area to their presence.

The ICE agents subsequently stopped their vehicle, surrounded the car, discharged pepper spray into it, then smashed the car’s windows and dragged out both O’Keefe and her friend.

O’Keefe said that after being detained by agents, they started taunting her, with one agent telling her, “You guys got to stop obstructing us, that’s why this lesbian bitch is dead,” an apparent reference to Minneapolis resident Renee Good, who was killed by an ICE agent last week.

O’Keefe said this comment left her feeling “rage and sadness,” while also asking why anyone would say something like that about the victim of a horrific killing.

“Then I remembered that cruelty and humiliation were probably the point,” she said.

O’Keefe was then taken to the BH Whipple Federal Building in St. Paul, where she was put into leg shackles and placed in a detention area that had been reserved for US citizens.

While in detention for eight hours at the building, she said she saw people being subjected to inhumane conditions.

“I saw holding cells with over a dozen people each, and a large holding cell of between 40 to 50 people,” she said. “Most of the people there were Hispanic and East African, both women and men. Some cells had no room for people to sit or lay down. Most people I saw were staring straight ahead, not talking, despondent and grief stricken. I know I’ll never forget their faces.”

See Also: Sambhal Violence Case: Court Orders Probe Into Firing, Police Refuse FIR Against Cops