ICE Detains Five-Year-Old Boy in Minnesota, Allegedly Using Him as ‘Bait,’ Sparking Outrage from Democrats

According to a report by news agency AP, Zena Stenvik, Superintendent of Columbia Heights Public Schools, said that the child was taken from his driveway by federal agents. She reportedly added that the five-year-old was asked to knock on the door of his house to check whether someone was inside.

She said that the five-year-old was effectively used as bait to lure his family out. Stenvik added that Liam’s family arrived in the United States in 2024 and has an active asylum case, which allows the family to remain in the country for the time being. Netizens and several political leaders have reacted strongly to Liam’s detention, making him the youngest known detainee.

Homeland Security has not mentioned any active criminal record of Liam’s father, who had entered the country illegally from Ecuador, a South American nation, to seek asylum. Spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin took to X to clarify that the child was neither targeted by ICE nor used as any kind of bait.

She further added that the child’s parents abandoned the boy by fleeing and leaving the five-year-old on his own. McLaughlin also stated that Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias was later apprehended following the operation.

Why was five year old Liam abandoned?

Reacting to the ICE operation, former Vice President Kamala Harris from the Biden administration wrote on her X handle, “Liam Ramos is just a baby. He should be at home with his family, not used as bait by ICE and held in a Texas detention center. I am outraged, and you should be too.”