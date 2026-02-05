Democracy Died Under a Billionaire’s Watch: Massive Purge at The Post as One-Third of Its Workforce Was Let Go

According to CNN, employees were informed of the devastating news through a video conference on February 4, 2026. The executive editor of The Washington Post, Matt Murray, stated that the sports and books sections of the daily newspaper would be shut down, along with a reduction in the number of local and international reporting teams.

The Washington Post is widely known for breaking the story of the infamous Watergate scandal, which led to the resignation of then US President Richard Nixon in 1974. Amid the chaos, many social users raised questions about the silence of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who purchased The Washington Post in 2013.

Several reporters who lost their jobs took to social media to urge the billionaire businessman not to cut jobs. Neither The Washington Post nor Jeff Bezos has made any announcement regarding the massive layoffs.

The Washington Post Executive Editor Matt Murray reportedly stated that the mass layoff was due to the organisation’s structure, which he said was built for a “different era.” He further acknowledged that the organisation has been losing money for some time.

He said, “This will help to secure our future and provide us stability moving forward.” US Senator Elizabeth Warren criticised Bezos in a post on X, where she referenced his net worth. “Jeff Bezos just fired hundreds of reporters at The Washington Post — including the Amazon reporter holding his OWN company accountable. Reminder: Jeff Bezos’ net worth is nearly $250,000,000,000,” Warren wrote.

See Also: Media Watch: When a Matrimonial Ad Turned into Media Satire—A Witty End to a Long-Standing Feud Between India's Biggest English Dailies