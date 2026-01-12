Media Watch: When a Matrimonial Ad Turned into Media Satire—A Witty End to a Long-Standing Feud Between India's Biggest English Dailies

The Times of India vs The Hindu

The dispute stretches back to 2008, when the Times Group first launched its Chennai edition of The Times of India. Up till then, the written English news market in South India had been dominated by The Hindu – whose parent company, Kasturi and Sons, was based in Chennai – while TOI had its stronghold in Northern and Central India.

The Hindu maintained its lead even after TOI’s foray into the territory. But TOI, undeterred by its lukewarm entry, continued its expansion. In 2011, as the daily began publication in Kerala, it came up with a campaign to build its audience and knock its competitor, all in one move: ‘Wake Up to The Times of India’.

The campaign consisted of a series of ads run on local and national TV channels. The ads began with a series of slow shots of mundane events, like traffic jams and people waiting in lines, with a lullaby playing in the background. The scene cuts to a man sleeping in different positions while holding a newspaper. Abruptly, the score picks up pace and the tagline flashes across the screen: “Stuck with the news that puts you to sleep? Wake up to The Times of India.”