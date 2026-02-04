Media Watch: Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi Steps Into Acting With Netflix’s ‘Kartavya’ Series After Exiting Lallantop, Sparks Hilarious Reaction Online

Saurabh Dwivedi makes his acting debut with Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment’s series Kartavya.
The announcement comes shortly after his surprise exit from The Lallantop.
Netizens reacted with humor and curiosity to the journalist’s transition into acting.
Netflix and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment’s upcoming joint production series Kartavya was announced with a few still shots of the actors on Tuesday, 3 February 2026. However, one of the shared visuals of the show featured journalist Saurabh Dwivedi as part of the cast, which left people online surprised. The series will mark Saurabh’s acting debut following his recent unexpected decision to step down from his Editor role at The Lallantop, placing him yet again at the centre of online discussion.
The announcement was made through an X post by Red Chillies Entertainment with the caption, “Dharm aur karm ke yuddh mein, kya kartavya jeet payega? Watch Kartavya, coming soon, only on Netflix.” The post went viral, generating reactions across the internet as netizens were amused by Dwivedi’s transition from journalism to acting.
There were several speculations online about Saurabh taking charge of the Hindi vertical of The Indian Express, which still remains unconfirmed. Although Saurabh made no comments earlier regarding his future course of action, his appearance in a high-profile Netflix project marks a new beginning.
Saurabh Dwivedi was a founding editor of The Lallantop, and his exit from the platform sent shockwaves through the media industry. He played a key role in shaping Hindi digital journalism and, in a way, influencing the younger generation through grassroot reporting. He re-ignited people’s interest in Hindi sahitya through serious conversations, long-form interviews, sharp political commentary, and accessible storytelling in the digital space. His honest and candid interviews with celebrities and public figures over the years often made headlines, creating a loyal fanbase in the process.
Saurabh Dwivedi started his career in the media industry by joining the India Today Group as a Features Editor at aajtak.in. Later, he went on to become one of the group’s most prominent editorial leaders as he led The Lallantop to become one of the most influential Hindi digital platforms in the country. However, he stepped down from his role as Editor of The Lallantop and India Today Hindi after 12 years, which was confirmed by Kalli Purie, Vice President of the India Today Group.
Dwivedi penned a heartfelt note on social media regarding his exit from the group, expressing gratitude for the recognition, learning, and encouragement he received along the way. Kuldeep Mishra is set to take over the editorial responsibilities at The Lallantop, while Rajat Sain will lead the production team after Saurabh.
Many expressed amusement over the unexpected collaboration of a journalist with Red Chillies and Netflix, generating humorous and enthusiastic reactions. One user commented, “Saurabh ji har hafte Netanagari dekha maine… kabhi toh clue de diya hota ki aap is line mein aa rahe hain (I have followed your show all this time; at least you should have given some clue regarding the shift).” Another compared him to Kusha Kapila, given the change in career path, calling him “the new Kusha Kapila in B-town.”
The series Kartavya stars Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Dugal, and Sanjay Mishra, along with Saurabh Dwivedi, and is directed by Bhakshak-fame Pulkit. The release date is yet to be announced, but the cast has generated significant buzz due to the unexpected screen debut. Audiences are eager to witness how Saurabh embraces this new chapter in front of the camera.
