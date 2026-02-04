Media Watch: Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi Steps Into Acting With Netflix’s ‘Kartavya’ Series After Exiting Lallantop, Sparks Hilarious Reaction Online

The Journey of Saurabh Dwivedi

Saurabh Dwivedi started his career in the media industry by joining the India Today Group as a Features Editor at aajtak.in. Later, he went on to become one of the group’s most prominent editorial leaders as he led The Lallantop to become one of the most influential Hindi digital platforms in the country. However, he stepped down from his role as Editor of The Lallantop and India Today Hindi after 12 years, which was confirmed by Kalli Purie, Vice President of the India Today Group.

Dwivedi penned a heartfelt note on social media regarding his exit from the group, expressing gratitude for the recognition, learning, and encouragement he received along the way. Kuldeep Mishra is set to take over the editorial responsibilities at The Lallantop, while Rajat Sain will lead the production team after Saurabh.

Many expressed amusement over the unexpected collaboration of a journalist with Red Chillies and Netflix, generating humorous and enthusiastic reactions. One user commented, “Saurabh ji har hafte Netanagari dekha maine… kabhi toh clue de diya hota ki aap is line mein aa rahe hain (I have followed your show all this time; at least you should have given some clue regarding the shift).” Another compared him to Kusha Kapila, given the change in career path, calling him “the new Kusha Kapila in B-town.”

The series Kartavya stars Saif Ali Khan, Rasika Dugal, and Sanjay Mishra, along with Saurabh Dwivedi, and is directed by Bhakshak-fame Pulkit. The release date is yet to be announced, but the cast has generated significant buzz due to the unexpected screen debut. Audiences are eager to witness how Saurabh embraces this new chapter in front of the camera.