Rubio Stresses Diplomacy On Iran Nuclear Issue, Says Trump Prefers Talks Over Strikes

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has emphasized a diplomatic approach to Iran, saying he wasn't going to speak about a military attack and that President Donald Trump "has made it clear he prefers diplomacy."

Speaking at a joint press conference in Bratislava with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico on February 15, Rubio said that "no one has ever been able to do a successful deal with Iran, but we are going to try."

Rubio is in Slovakia for one day as part of a broader European tour focused on strengthening ties with key allies.

"Right now, we are talking about negotiations, we are focused on negotiations," Rubio said. "The president has made that clear. If that changes, it will be obvious to everyone."

The secretary of state's remarks come amid continued US attempts to negotiate with Iran over its nuclear program, ballistic missiles, and regional proxies.

At the same time, Iran has opened the possibility of striking a deal over its nuclear program, provided that Washington lift its sanctions imposed on the regime.

See Also: Iranian Opposition Holds Largest Ever Protest In Europe, With 250,000 People In Munich