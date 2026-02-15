Long Struggle with Waterlogging, Contaminated Water and Unplanned Growth: How Delhi's Kirari Constituency was Adopted and Misgoverned by Every Political Party?

MLAs Accused of Ignoring the Constituency

Another senior resident of the area, Riazuddin, said that no work was done by Rituraj Govind Jha. He said: “Since Rituraj ji became the MLA of the area, he didn’t even visit the area at least once, to see what is going on here. We voted for him, but he didn’t feel the need to come here and see what we are going through. The Municipal Councillor came once, when the waterlogging crisis rose to its extreme, and the residents forcefully took him around to show the deteriorating conditions. However, he didn’t visit the area after that.” It is to be noted that Ramesh Chand from AAP is the MCD Councillor for Kirari Ward, and Neela Kumari from BJP is the MCD Councillor for Prem Nagar ward.

Speaking about the one year term of Anil Jha, Riazuddin said that neither did he carry out any development work in the area nor made any efforts to visit and engage with the residents after winning the election. According to him, Jha even stated that he had won the elections by selling his own property and therefore would not be doing any work for anyone in the constituency.

Ahead of the Delhi elections 2025, while launching BJP Sankalpa Patra for Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 on January 17, 2025, the then BJP National President JP Nadda said: “In Delhi, the old age pension for senior citizens aged 60 to 70 years will be raised from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500 per month. For senior citizens above the age of 70, the pension will be increased to ₹3,000.”