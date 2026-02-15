Once Projected as Eastern UP’s Tourism Catalyst, Kushinagar International Airport Battles Declining Traffic, Rising Expenses and Lack of Airline Commitment

Once launched with grand ambition and global attention, Kushinagar International Airport, at Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, now stands as a quiet reminder of unrealised expectations. Inaugurated in October 2021, the airport was envisioned as a gateway for international Buddhist pilgrims and a catalyst for tourism in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Located near key religious sites linked to the life of Gautama Buddha, it was projected as a strategic hub connecting Kushinagar to destinations such as Lumbini, Sarnath and Bodh Gaya.

The launch was marked by high-profile ceremonies and international delegations, underscoring the government’s push to position Kushinagar as a major centre on the global Buddhist circuit.

Project Worth ₹327 Crore

Built at a cost of approximately ₹327 crore, the project was funded by the Airports Authority of India along with the state government. Expectations were high that regular domestic and international flights would boost local employment, hospitality businesses and regional development.

