Once Projected as Eastern UP’s Tourism Catalyst, Kushinagar International Airport Battles Declining Traffic, Rising Expenses and Lack of Airline Commitment
Inaugurated in October 2021 with grand ambitions, Kushinagar International Airport was envisioned as a global Buddhist gateway to boost tourism and regional development in eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Scheduled commercial flights stopped in November 2023, leaving the ₹327 crore airport largely idle for over two years despite rising maintenance costs and dwindling passenger numbers.
Though part of the UDAN scheme with infrastructure upgrades completed, the airport relies on occasional unscheduled flights, with long-term airline commitments and sustainable connectivity still uncertain.
Once launched with grand ambition and global attention, Kushinagar International Airport, at Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, now stands as a quiet reminder of unrealised expectations. Inaugurated in October 2021, the airport was envisioned as a gateway for international Buddhist pilgrims and a catalyst for tourism in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Located near key religious sites linked to the life of Gautama Buddha, it was projected as a strategic hub connecting Kushinagar to destinations such as Lumbini, Sarnath and Bodh Gaya.
The launch was marked by high-profile ceremonies and international delegations, underscoring the government’s push to position Kushinagar as a major centre on the global Buddhist circuit.
Project Worth ₹327 Crore
Built at a cost of approximately ₹327 crore, the project was funded by the Airports Authority of India along with the state government. Expectations were high that regular domestic and international flights would boost local employment, hospitality businesses and regional development.
However, the promise has struggled to translate into sustained operations. Scheduled commercial flights reportedly ceased in November 2023. Since then, the airport has seen no regular airline services, remaining largely idle for more than two years. Initial traffic in early 2022 showed some momentum, but flight frequency steadily declined before coming to a complete halt.
Despite the absence of scheduled operations, maintenance and operational expenses have continued to rise. According to a report by the India Today Group, an RTI reply indicates that upkeep costs have increased significantly over the past few years, even as passenger numbers dwindled. The airport now primarily handles occasional unscheduled or VIP flights, offering only occasional activity on its runway.
There have been brief spikes in movement, including a notable increase in non-scheduled flights during a major Buddhist religious event in late 2025. Yet these short-term surges have not translated into consistent airline commitments or long-term connectivity.
Officials maintain that the airport remains part of the Centre’s regional connectivity push under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme. Authorities say infrastructure upgrades, including provisions for night landings, have been completed to make the facility more attractive to carriers. Discussions are reportedly underway with airlines, and Air India Express has expressed interest in launching services, possibly in the upcoming travel season.
For now, however, Kushinagar International Airport stands as a striking example of the gap between infrastructure creation and sustainable utilisation. What was once projected as a thriving international gateway for Buddhist pilgrims has yet to find steady wings, leaving questions about planning, demand assessment and long-term viability unanswered.
