Pam Bondi Declares ‘All Epstein Files Have Been Released,’ Citing Names of 300 Rich and Powerful Figures Including the Obamas, the Clintons and Trump

The controversial Epstein files have revealed the names of several powerful figures, ranging from celebrities to politicians and businessmen. Officials have also noted that the appearance of a name in the files does not necessarily imply any wrongdoing. The materials that have not been released include documents withheld due to attorney-client privilege, work-product protections, and deliberative-process privilege.

The list of 300 prominent figures mentioned in the files includes Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Woody Allen, Prince Harry, Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, Kamala Harris, Pope John Paul II, Beyoncé, and several others.

The Justice Department further clarified that some names were mentioned “only briefly” and do not directly link those individuals to the cases involving Jeffrey Epstein or his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

According to the BBC, in an interview on ABC’s This Week, Republican Party member Thomas Massie argued that the DOJ is using a legal protection called deliberative-process privilege to withhold some of the documents linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Both Bondi and Blanche stated in their letter that, “No records were withheld or redacted on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including for any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary.”

The letter comes amid mounting pressure from lawmakers who have demanded greater transparency regarding Epstein’s sex-trafficking network and the investigations into him. The previously released batches of the Epstein files have mentioned several new names in addition to the recurring ones of Trump and Clinton.

The inclusion of NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s mother and filmmaker Mira Nair, rapper Jay-Z, and others created a stir, raising concerns about the web of connections between the rich and powerful.

However, the decades-long investigation ended on February 8, 2026, when the FBI concluded that, due to insufficient evidence, Jeffrey Epstein did not run a sex-trafficking ring for the rich and powerful. California Democratic Representative Ro Khanna took a strong stance and demanded that the full files be released immediately. “Stop protecting predators. Redact only the survivors’ names,” he added.

