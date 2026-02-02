PM Modi Mentioned in Epstein Files: Emails Claim 2017 Israel Visit Was Made on US Advice; MEA Refutes Claims

Key Points:
The Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement refuting claims after PM Narendra Modi’s name was allegedly mentioned in an email draft from the Epstein files.
The Congress party raised questions on X, sharing a screenshot of the email draft that allegedly referred to PM Modi’s 2017 Israel visit.
The MEA dismissed the email references as baseless, calling them “trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal.”
Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the owner of the now-disgraced Epstein Island, died by suicide on August 10, 2019, after his crimes were exposed to the world. He was convicted of procuring young girls for prostitution and was accused of rape and sexual assault.
Following repeated calls from Epstein’s victims, the long-awaited release of the gathered evidence commonly referred to as the Epstein files detailing his misconduct and the alleged involvement of his A-list associates, has now been made public.
Over the course of several months, the Epstein files have revealed the true faces of many of his associates who had been operating under the radar. From former Prince Andrew Mountbatten to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and former US President Bill Clinton, the Epstein files have sent tremors across the world. In the latest batch of released documents, new names were mentioned.
What shocked many netizens was the reported mention of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in one of the email drafts.
The tremors were significant enough to prompt a public statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), refuting the claims. Many users on X pointed out the seriousness of a name appearing in evidence related to what is considered the largest child sex trafficking ring in the history of the United States.
Following the release of the fresh batch of the Epstein files, political turmoil erupted in India, with the opposition demanding answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress party took to its official X account to weigh in on the matter, with the post amassing over 3 million views. The party attached a screenshot of a Jeffrey Epstein email draft that allegedly included PM Modi’s name.
The email draft reportedly read: “The Indian Prime Minister Modi took advice and danced and sang in Israel for the benefit of the US President. They met a few weeks ago and IT WORKED.”
In its X post, the Congress said that PM Modi’s mention in an email exchange with Epstein was “shameful” for the country, claiming it endangered India’s dignity and reputation.
The Ministry of External Affairs responded to the backlash by issuing a statement that read: “Beyond the fact of the Prime Minister's official visit to Israel in July 2017, the rest of the allusions in the emails are little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal and deserve to be dismissed with the utmost contempt.”
Many users on social media began flooding the comment sections with AI-generated images of PM Modi alongside Jeffrey Epstein. They also started scrutinising PM Modi’s travel history from 2017 to cross-check the email draft’s claims about his visit to Israel.
As of now, more than 3.5 million documents have been published by the Department of Justice (DOJ) following the enactment of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which was signed by Epstein’s former friend and then US President Donald Trump on November 19, 2025.
