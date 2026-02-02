PM Modi Mentioned in Epstein Files: Emails Claim 2017 Israel Visit Was Made on US Advice; MEA Refutes Claims

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the owner of the now-disgraced Epstein Island, died by suicide on August 10, 2019, after his crimes were exposed to the world. He was convicted of procuring young girls for prostitution and was accused of rape and sexual assault.

Following repeated calls from Epstein’s victims, the long-awaited release of the gathered evidence commonly referred to as the Epstein files detailing his misconduct and the alleged involvement of his A-list associates, has now been made public.

Over the course of several months, the Epstein files have revealed the true faces of many of his associates who had been operating under the radar. From former Prince Andrew Mountbatten to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and former US President Bill Clinton, the Epstein files have sent tremors across the world. In the latest batch of released documents, new names were mentioned.

What shocked many netizens was the reported mention of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in one of the email drafts.