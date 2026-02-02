Is NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani the Son of Jeffrey Epstein?

On January 30, 2026, the Department of Justice (DOJ) released more than 3.5 million documents as part of the latest batch of the Epstein files. Alongside recurring names such as former US President Bill Clinton and current US President Donald Trump, several new names shocked onlookers.

From rapper Jay-Z to Mayor Mamdani’s mother, Mira Nair, a renowned Indian-American filmmaker and a recipient of two prizes at the Cannes Film Festival the revelations sparked widespread attention.

The Monsoon Wedding director’s name was mentioned in one of the email drafts included in the released Epstein files. According to the drafts, Mamdani’s mother attended an afterparty at the home of Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend and associate, Ghislaine Maxwell. The afterparty was held for the film Amelia (2009), which was directed by Nair herself.

As per an email sent to Jeffrey Epstein by publicist Peggy Siegal, the afterparty was attended by several A-listers, including former President Bill Clinton and businessman Jeff Bezos.

The message began with, “Just left Ghislaine’s townhouse…after party for film.” The email further added, “Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos were there…Jean Pigozzi, director MIra Nair…etc. Film received tepid reaction though women like it much more…Hillary Swank and [Richard] Gere are at stupid party in Bloomingdales cheap sportswear department…very weird.”

Following the mention of Mira Nair in the Epstein drafts, social media erupted with various speculations, including images purportedly showing a young Mamdani in his mother’s arms alongside Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton. Another viral photograph featured Mira Nair with a young boy and prominent industry A-listers such as Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, and others.

The viral post has garnered over 2 lakh views on X. While some users questioned the authenticity of the photographs in an era shaped by artificial intelligence (AI), others claimed that New York City had been “duped.” Many users on X began connecting the dots, pointing to the influence Mamdani’s family allegedly held in elite circles, with his mother being a widely known director and his father an anthropologist and political commentator.

However, fact-checking revealed that the viral images allegedly showing a young Mamdani and his mother with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and his associates were generated using AI.

One user on X acknowledged the circulating claims linking Mamdani and Epstein but questioned the broader web of elite networks. “While there is no evidence that Zohran Mamdani is Jeffrey Epstein’s son, the fact that his mother appears in the Epstein files highlights a much broader and deeper problem, which is the incestuous nature of elite networks,” wrote the user in a post on X that has garnered over 7 million views.

The user further raised concerns about how individuals are connected “through some opaque web of professional and personal ties.”

Following the mention of Mira Nair’s name in the Epstein files, some of Mamdani’s supporters heckled the NYC mayor outside his official residence. A small group gathered outside the residence and shouted “Shame Zohran” after accusing the mayor of lying to the people of New York City.

They yelled, “That’s right, we know about your mom. Now listen. We was with you, Zohran. We voted for you, Zohran. We advocated for you, Zohran. We advocated for you.” They further added, “You ain’t getting nothing, get up in here and you lie to us. You lied, Zohran. Shame, Zohran!”

