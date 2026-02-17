Epstein Island: Black Hole of Depravity

The release of Epstein’s files has stirred up a hornet’s nest. What shocks the world most is the involvement of celebrated figures in depraved indulgences. It is terrifying to see young children crying while being sexually abused and tortured. After such demonic acts, some were even cut to pieces. Yes, these revelations undoubtedly betray the trust of millions who once admired those celebrities and followed them as their role models. No other revelation has evoked such widespread disgust in this century. Followers of those celebrities now watch in disillusionment as their idols are named in connection with Epstein’s murky world.
Melinda French Gates, the former wife of Bill Gates, was among the first to speak out. She lamented: “No girl should ever be put in a situation that they were put in by Epstein and various other people around him. It’s beyond heartbreaking.” Her words reflect personal disgust and pain. They also express a broader condemnation of the exploitation that has come to light after a long wait.
Victims, some of whom were very young and pushed into the dark hole of exploitation at the time, are now coming forward with courage to name those heartless perpetrators. Among the most startling claims are those aimed at the current president of the United States, Donald Trump. Photographs and videos circulating online are presented as clear proof. They have fuelled public outrage. Many now express contempt for leaders entangled in such allegations. Former the US President, Bill Clinton is not a holy cow either. The evidence is abundant.
What is most disturbing is the revelations involving internationally known spiritual master Deepak Chopra, who authored a number of insightful books. A man who built his reputation on guiding and inspiring people to seek peace and happiness within, not outside, has now been linked to emails that virtually belie what he once stood for. Yes, his words to Epstein, “God is a construct, cute girls are real”, are most disgusting. The fortress of integrity and reverence that Chopra once commanded has now crumbled into ruins, proving that even those who preach transcendence can be chained by carnal desire.
The front-ranking linguist Noam Chomsky apart, the most celebrated scientist, Stephen Hawking, who consistently applied his mind to the mysteries of infinite galaxies, was also invited to Epstein's “black hole”. What a paradox! Many believe such invitations to top intellectuals were meant to cast a spell of legitimacy, luring others into the trap. This must be the calculated strategy of Jeffrey Epstein.
What a contrast. How could our hearts have bowed to leaders sinking so low? Their alleged vile urge to torture tender children for sadistic pleasure is a crime against humanity itself.
Well, on social media, everyone roars in chorus that these files are not the inventions of fantasy or tales from hell. They are, in fact, records drawn from the island Epstein owned and frequented, supported by photographs, videos, and email exchanges brought to light by the prestigious Department of Justice. If such evidence cannot stand in a court of law, what more is required to establish accountability for deeds so vile, so decadent!
All should salute Virginia Giuffre, Maria Farmer, Sarah Ransome, Courtney Wild, Teresa Helm, and Johanna Sjoberg, who never ceased thundering against Epstein and the depraved, pushing the Department of Justice to finally open the files!
Now, the entire world's population should stand together with those victims. Humankind must demand fitting punishment for those “satans” in suits and boots! If we don’t do that, the future of this civilisation might be enveloped by the darkness of depravity. Imagine the “traumas and pangs” of those children. Imagine the plight of those ill-fated women who even committed suicide. Have empathy for humanity.
