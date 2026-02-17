Epstein Island: Black Hole of Depravity

The release of Epstein’s files has stirred up a hornet’s nest. What shocks the world most is the involvement of celebrated figures in depraved indulgences. It is terrifying to see young children crying while being sexually abused and tortured. After such demonic acts, some were even cut to pieces. Yes, these revelations undoubtedly betray the trust of millions who once admired those celebrities and followed them as their role models. No other revelation has evoked such widespread disgust in this century. Followers of those celebrities now watch in disillusionment as their idols are named in connection with Epstein’s murky world.

Melinda French Gates, the former wife of Bill Gates, was among the first to speak out. She lamented: “No girl should ever be put in a situation that they were put in by Epstein and various other people around him. It’s beyond heartbreaking.” Her words reflect personal disgust and pain. They also express a broader condemnation of the exploitation that has come to light after a long wait.