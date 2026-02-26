Watched by Millions, ‘People’s State of the Union’ Counters Unhinged Trump

As President Donald Trump prepared to deliver his State of the Union address on Tuesday to applause from sycophantic Republicans, dozens of Democratic lawmakers, progressive advocates, and people impacted by White House policies gathered on the National Mall to present an alternative assessment of the country’s trajectory.

“We live in a country where we have one reality for everyday people and another for the rich and the well-connected and the well-protected,” said Rep. Summer Lee (D-Pa.), preempting Trump’s claim of a “golden age of America” despite rising costs, deepening inequality, and staggering corruption.