Women Politicians Face Tech-Facilitated Violence in Uganda’s 2026 Elections

AI-generated deepfakes and disinformation

An AI-generated image on TikTok claimed that Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, the former speaker of the Ugandan parliament, had been airlifted to Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi. This was a completely fake story, but most commentators wished the former speaker a quick recovery, without noticing that the photos were doctored.

The former speaker responded to the rumors.

The misogyny has been widespread across parties, even those that were seeking to dethrone the 40-year presidency of President Yoweri Museveni. AI-generated Deepfakes by opposition members about Anita Among, the current speaker of parliament, spreading “hate speech,” are circulating on TikTok. Additionally, National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters began attacking one of their own members who had defected to the breakaway party, the “Democratic Front.” YouTuber, Dean Lubowa Sava, reportedly said, “Joyce Bagala must give sex to NUP top boss who thinks she gave it to Matthias Mpuuga or else she should forget about NUP reconciliation.” Mpuuga is the founder of the Democratic Front.

Technology is amplifying Gender Based Violence

Violence against women has always existed in Uganda; technology has just amplified it. A UN Women report mentioned that 95 percent of Ugandan women had experienced physical and/or sexual violence, according to the Ugandan Bureau of Statistics. The findings revealed that 49 percent of citizens say violence against women and girls is a common occurrence in their community. Meanwhile, 62 percent see domestic violence as a private matter to be resolved within the family rather than a criminal matter requiring the involvement of law enforcement. A majority, 54 percent, say it is likely that a woman who reports gender-based violence (GBV) to the authorities will be criticized, harassed, or shamed by others in the community.

There is no specific law that is specific to tech-facilitated gender-based violence. While the law that is supposed to protect women online is the Computer Misuse Act 2011, before it was amended, it has instead been used to attack feminist dissenters like Stella Nyanzi.

Therefore, as Uganda grapples with its political future, it is clear that women in Uganda have a long way to go in breaking barriers that hinder political participation, and that tech-facilitated violence against women is another tactic that serves to silence women.

(SY)