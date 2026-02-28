‘Antitrust Disaster’: Son of Billionaire Trump Donor Poised to Take Over Warner Bros.

Netflix announced Thursday that it would not continue its effort to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, paving the way for Paramount Skydance—a company controlled by the son of billionaire Trump donor Larry Ellison—to take over the media giant after a lengthy bidding war.

The news came after Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos visited the White House and met with members of President Donald Trump’s staff, raising suspicions about the role the administration may have played in pushing the streaming giant to drop its bid for Warner Bros. and cede the fight to David Ellison’s Paramount. Along with other major media properties, Warner Bros. owns CNN, a frequent target of Trump’s ire.

“What did Trump officials tell the Netflix CEO today at the White House?” asked Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), calling the potential Paramount-Warner Bros. merger “an antitrust disaster threatening higher prices and fewer choices for American families.”