Pakistan Sees 10,000 Childhood Cancer Cases Annually, Survival Rate Below 30%

Islamabad, Feb 16 (IANS) Around 10,000 children are diagnosed with cancer in Pakistan each year, but fewer than 30 per cent of them survive due to delayed diagnosis, limited treatment facilities and financial difficulties, health experts stated at an awareness session, local media reported on Monday.

Addressing a "Health Wise" session on childhood cancer on Sunday, jointly organised by the Indus Hospital and Health Network, experts stated that nearly 400,000 children and adolescents suffer from cancer across the world each year, with about 80 per cent of cases reported from low and middle-income nations, Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported.

Survival rate of cancer patients in developed nations is between 80-85 per cent; however, the survival rates are lower in developing countries due to a delay in detection and lack of access to specialised care.