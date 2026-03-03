Netanyahu Insists Iran Assault Is ‘Not an Endless War’ as US Sends More Forces to Middle East

The Israeli prime minister’s comments recalled his infamous prediction in 2002, ahead of the US invasion of Iraq, that “if you take out Saddam, Saddam’s regime, I guarantee you that it will have enormous positive reverberations on the region.”

Netanyahu’s remarks to Trump loyalist Sean Hannity echoed those of US Pentagon Secretary Pete Hegseth, who told reporters and the public earlier Monday that “this is not Iraq,” dismissing criticism of the administration for plunging the US into another disastrous Middle East war.

“This is not endless,” Hegseth said. The Pentagon chief later bristled at a question about President Donald Trump’s suggested timeline of “four weeks or less,” calling it a “typical NBC sort of got-you type question.”

“President Trump has all the latitude in the world to talk about how long it may or may not take four weeks, two weeks, six weeks,” Hegseth said. “It could move up, it could move back. We’re going to execute at his command.”

During the same press conference, Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the US would be sending more forces to the region, declining to offer specifics so as not to “tip the enemy off.” Caine also said the US expects to “take additional losses.”

“This work is just beginning and will continue,” Caine said.