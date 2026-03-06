US ‘Allows’ India to Buy Russian Oil Under 30-Day Waiver Amid Middle East Supply Crisis

The waiver is described as a short-term measure aimed at keeping energy supplies moving in international markets at a time of geopolitical tensions. “This stop-gap measure will alleviate pressure caused by Iran’s attempt to take global energy hostage,” he wrote. He emphasised that the decision would not significantly benefit Russia financially because it only applies to cargoes already stranded at sea due to sanctions.

This announcement by the Treasury Secretary comes at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East due to the Israel-US strike on Iran. Military strikes on major energy infrastructure and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz—one of the world’s most important oil transit routes—have disrupted shipments from Gulf producers and pushed crude prices higher.

Brent Blend crude, which acts as a global benchmark, briefly climbed above $83 per barrel, while US crude also registered sharp gains as traders reacted to fears of supply shortages. Around 20% of the world’s oil shipments typically pass through the Strait of Hormuz, making any disruption there a major concern for energy markets.