Moscow Pushes Back on Trump’s Oil Claim, Says India Free to Import Russian Crude Despite India-US Trade Deal

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that India has historically bought oil from multiple countries and that Russia is not its sole crude supplier, dismissing suggestions that New Delhi had committed to ending purchases of Russian oil under the trade deal. Peskov said, “We, along with all other international energy experts, are well aware that Russia is not the only supplier of oil and petroleum products to India. India has always purchased these products from other countries. Therefore, we see nothing new here.”

Peskov further clarified that Russia has not received any official communication from India regarding oil imports. The remarks came after Trump’s announcement that India agreed to cease Russian oil purchases in return for a reduction in US tariffs on Indian goods, which is also a part of a broader trade deal that would cut duties to 18 per cent.