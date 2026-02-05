Moscow Pushes Back on Trump’s Oil Claim, Says India Free to Import Russian Crude Despite India-US Trade Deal

Russia denied Donald Trump’s claim that India agreed to stop importing Russian oil under the India–US trade deal, stressing New Delhi makes independent energy decisions.
Moscow said it received no official communication from India about ending purchases and highlighted ongoing mutual benefits of energy cooperation.
Experts note India cannot quickly replace Russian crude due to refinery requirements, with Russian oil still forming a significant share of imports.
India-US trade deal has been talked about, with now even Russia reacting to the same. Moscow strictly denied the claims made by the US President on India halting oil imports from Russia. It further added that India decides its own policies and energy sourcing as it buys crude from multiple suppliers, denouncing the US’s claim as misleading.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that India has historically bought oil from multiple countries and that Russia is not its sole crude supplier, dismissing suggestions that New Delhi had committed to ending purchases of Russian oil under the trade deal. Peskov said, “We, along with all other international energy experts, are well aware that Russia is not the only supplier of oil and petroleum products to India. India has always purchased these products from other countries. Therefore, we see nothing new here.”
Peskov further clarified that Russia has not received any official communication from India regarding oil imports. The remarks came after Trump’s announcement that India agreed to cease Russian oil purchases in return for a reduction in US tariffs on Indian goods, which is also a part of a broader trade deal that would cut duties to 18 per cent.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry underscored the mutual benefits of hydrocarbon trade with India, saying that cooperation in oil supplies is advantageous to both nations and contributes to stability in the international energy market. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova also spoke about Russia’s eagerness to continue energy cooperation with India.
Energy experts also noted that Indian refiners cannot simply stop importing Russian crude because of differences in crude grades and blending requirements, and that alternative sources such as US shale oil cannot immediately cover the volume supplied by Russian sources. India has been one of the largest importers of Russian oil since Western sanctions were imposed on Moscow following its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, and Russian crude accounted for about one-third of India’s total crude imports in 2025.
Moscow signalled its willingness to continue energy cooperation and said the decision would rest solely on India’s market and strategic interests rather than being influenced by any political commitments linked to trade negotiations.
