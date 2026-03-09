‘That Was Done by Iran,’ Trump Lies as More Evidence Shows US Was Behind School Massacre

Michael Waltz, the US ambassador to the United Nations, similarly declined to back Trump’s claim, telling ABC‘s Martha Raddatz on Sunday that he would “leave that to the investigators to determine.”

“I can tell you, as a veteran, in no uncertain terms, the United States does everything it can to avoid civilian casualties,” Waltz added. “Sometimes, of course, tragic mistakes occur.”

The administration officials’ comments on the massacre, which Human Rights Watch said should be investigated as a possible war crime, came as video footage, satellite images, and other evidence further indicated it was likely US forces who carried out the February 28 attack on the Iranian school in Minab. Reuters reported last week that, contrary to Trump’s claim, US military investigators believe American forces were likely behind the school bombing.

“I guess acknowledging that you attacked a school and killed a bunch of children right off the bat might spoil POTUS’s splendid little war,” Brian Finucane, a former US State Department lawyer, wrote on social media.

The new video footage, which shows a Tomahawk missile hitting an Iranian military facility near the school, was released by the Iranian outlet Mehr News and analyzed by Bellingcat.

“The US is the only participant in the war that is known to have Tomahawk missiles,” Bellingcat noted. “Israel is not known to have Tomahawk missiles.”