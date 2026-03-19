Senate Sinks Booker-Led Bid to Advance New Iran War Powers Resolution

Republican senators on Wednesday blocked Sen. Cory Booker from forcing a final vote on a resolution to curb President Donald Trump’s ability to continue waging the illegal US-Israeli war on Iran without congressional authorization.

“All of us—all 100—swore an oath to the Constitution,” Booker (D-NJ) said on the Senate floor ahead of Wednesday’s 47-53 vote against the measure. “The Constitution is clear. Congress has the authority to declare war and authorize the use of military force, but in this case, Congress and the United States Senate in particular has done nothing.”

“This is why I urge my colleagues soon to support the motion to discharge Senate Joint Resolution 118,” Booker continued. “I ask for that because of what is at stake: Billions of taxpayer dollars. Hundreds of American lives. What is at stake is the Constitution of the United States of America.”

The resolution would have ordered the “removal of United States armed forces from hostilities within or against the Islamic Republic of Iran that have not been authorized by Congress.”

“We swore an oath. We have an obligation.This is the moment now,” the senator added. “This is not left or right; this is a moral moment and a solemn, sacred, patriotic duty to uphold the Constitution—especially when the president of the United States is so willfully violating it.”