Long Iran War Would Hurt Consumers, But That’s the ‘Last of Our Concerns’: Trump Economic Adviser

This article was originally published in Common Dreams under Creative Commons 3.0 license. Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org
By Brad Reed
National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett caused a stir on Tuesday when he indicated that the prospect of US consumers getting hurt by a protracted conflict with Iran was not of particular concern to the administration.
During an interview on CNBC, Hassett dismissed concerns about the Iran war, which is now in its third week, dragging on indefinitely.
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“The US economy is fundamentally sound,” Hassett . “And if [the war] were to be extended, it wouldn’t really disrupt the US economy much at all. It would hurt consumers, and we’d have to think about, you know, if that continued, what we would have to do about that, but that’s, like, really the last of our concerns right now... because we’re very confident that this thing is going ahead of schedule.”
In fact, US consumers are already hurting financially from the effects of the Iran war, which has caused the price of both and gasoline to skyrocket. Petroleum industry analyst Patrick De Haan on Tuesday that the average price of gas in the US has reached $3.80 per gallon, while the average price for diesel fuel has reached $5.03 per gallon.
The war’s impact on oil and gas prices has been exacerbated by Iran closing down the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, and so far there is no indication that it will be reopening anytime soon.
Democratic lawmakers quickly pounced on Hassett’s admission that pain for US consumers was “the last of our concerns right now.”
“The is saying the quiet part out loud,” Sen. (D-Mass.), “the higher costs you’re paying are the LAST of their concern.”
“Trump’s team of Epstein class advisors says it out loud more often than you’d think: ‘consumers are the last of our concern right now,’” Sen. (D-Conn.).
“Well I’m not some sort of political expert but this feels like an unhelpful thing to say,” Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii).
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“Trump economic advisor says consumer pain is the last of their concerns,” Sen. (D-Ariz.). “Tell that to Americans paying almost twice as much for gas as they were a month ago.”
“The Trump administration has once again said the quiet part out loud,” House Democratic leader (D-NY). “ don’t give a damn about the American people and will continue to make your life more expensive. You deserve better.”
(GP)
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