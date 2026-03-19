Long Iran War Would Hurt Consumers, But That’s the ‘Last of Our Concerns’: Trump Economic Adviser

“The US economy is fundamentally sound,” Hassett claimed . “And if [the war] were to be extended, it wouldn’t really disrupt the US economy much at all. It would hurt consumers, and we’d have to think about, you know, if that continued, what we would have to do about that, but that’s, like, really the last of our concerns right now... because we’re very confident that this thing is going ahead of schedule.”

In fact, US consumers are already hurting financially from the effects of the Iran war, which has caused the price of both oil and gasoline to skyrocket. Petroleum industry analyst Patrick De Haan reported on Tuesday that the average price of gas in the US has reached $3.80 per gallon, while the average price for diesel fuel has reached $5.03 per gallon.

The war’s impact on oil and gas prices has been exacerbated by Iran closing down the Strait of Hormuz to shipping, and so far there is no indication that it will be reopening anytime soon.

Democratic lawmakers quickly pounced on Hassett’s admission that pain for US consumers was “the last of our concerns right now.”

“The Trump administration is saying the quiet part out loud,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), “the higher costs you’re paying are the LAST of their concern.”

“Trump’s team of Epstein class advisors says it out loud more often than you’d think: ‘consumers are the last of our concern right now,’” commented Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.).

“Well I’m not some sort of political expert but this feels like an unhelpful thing to say,” remarked Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii).

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