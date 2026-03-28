Pro-Palestinian Hacktivist Group Handala Hack Team Breaches Private Emails of FBI Director Kash Patel

The leaked emails included images and documents, including Patel’s résumé. Some of the photographs were taken between 2010 and 2019. According to reports, the FBI has announced a $10 million reward in exchange for information on the anonymous hacking group. The origins of the infamous hack team, which breached the personal files of the FBI director, were first noted in 2023.

The Handala group is widely known for its pro-Palestinian stance and its cyberattacks on Israeli and American A-listers. The breach of Patel’s email was first reported by Reuters, which explained that the attackers had released more than 300 emails.

On November 30, 2024, President-elect Donald Trump nominated Kash Patel for the position of FBI director. Now, the FBI has acknowledged the attack and said in a statement, “The FBI is aware of malicious actors targeting Director Patel’s personal email information, and we have taken all necessary steps to mitigate potential risks associated with this activity.”

They further added, “Consistent with President Trump’s cyber strategy for America, the FBI will continue to pursue the actors responsible, support victims, and share actionable intelligence in defence of networks.”

Amid the discourse over the cybersecurity of US leaders and government officials, the Handala group had previously taken a direct jab at the United States and its powerful cybersecurity. The group has a history of carrying out cyberattacks targeting the USA. They hacked a Michigan-based medical technology company, Stryker Corporation, on 11 March 2025.

Following the cyberattack, they released a statement online, saying, “Is this the security that the US government boasts about? Is this the cyber giant that thinks threats and bribes can silence the voice of resistance?!”

They announced, “To the whole world, we declare: the FBI is just a name, and behind this name, there is no real security. If your director can be compromised this easily, what do you expect from your lower-level employees?”

[VS]

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