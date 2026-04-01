‘You Should Be Alarmed,’ Says Economist as Trump’s Iran War Pushes US Gas Past $4 Per Gallon

Gas prices in the US have surged to a four-year high, and Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman is warning that the worst is likely yet to come.

Amid a Tuesday projection from AAA that average US gas prices had hit $4 per gallon for the first time since 2022, Krugman published an analysis of the petroleum market in which he projected that the price of oil will go even higher in the coming weeks as the global economy runs into supply shortages caused by President Donald Trump’s war against Iran.

Krugman argued that oil price hikes have actually been tame so far because physical supplies have remained steady in recent weeks, as tankers that had already passed through the Strait of Hormuz before the start of the war have continued making scheduled deliveries.

That “grace period,” as Krugman described it, is about to end as speculative market prices run into the hard realities of physical shortages.

What this fundamentally means, wrote Krugman, is “you should be alarmed.”