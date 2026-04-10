‘Not The Agreement We Have’ -- Trump Warns Iran On Hormuz As Key Talks Loom

US President Donald Trump assailed Tehran for its plan for the crucial Strait of Hormuz, suggesting it was “dishonorable,” even as top US and Iranian officials were due to gather in Islamabad on April 10 for crucial peace talks.

“Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz. That is not the agreement we have!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on April 9.

"There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait — They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!" Trump wrote in a separate post.

See Also: Trump, Iran Reach Last-Minute Agreement On Two-Week Cease-Fire

Disputes over Tehran’s plans for the crucial waterway, along with Israel's massive attacks in Lebanon, continued to cloud prospects for an overall deal to end the war, now in its 41st day.

A crucial demand by Trump as part of a two-week cease-fire deal is the free flow of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively blocked. Tehran has vowed to reopen shipping, although only with coordination with the Iranian military and through payment of a toll.

Ships have never previously been charged to transit the strait, considered an international waterway and not under any country's authority.

World Energy Crunch

The bottleneck of oil and gas tankers created by Iran's blocking of the strait has led to a worldwide energy crunch and rising prices. The potential for a toll being charged has shocked leaders throughout the globe.

The European Union, Britain, Greece, and others denounced Iran's plan for a toll. Bloomberg reported that shipping companies would be expected to pay up to $2 million per vessel, while The Financial Times said payments to Iranian authorities would be only in cryptocurrency or Chinese yuan.

During a three-day visit to the Gulf, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer rejected the possibility that Tehran could charge for letting ships use the vital strait.

"Our position is 'open' means open for safe navigation," he told British TV. "That means toll-free navigation and vessels can get through."

See Also: Rejecting Temporary Ceasefire Deal, Iran Demands Total End of US-Israeli Hostilities

The EU's top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, said: "We urge all involved to fully ‌respect the cease-fire across the region, cease all military operations, and fully ensure freedom of navigation as well as ‌free and safe passage ⁠through the Strait ‌of Hormuz, in line with international law."

Sanae Takaichi, the prime minister of Japan -- which receives some 95 percent of its oil supplies from the Middle East -- urged in a call with Iranian President Masud Pezeshkian that he calm tensions and ensure the safety of vessels through the strait.

A statement attributed to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, and read out on state TV on April 9 appeared to underscore Tehran’s intention to control the strait and regulate shipping in the key artery.

The statement said Iran “will definitely bring the management of the Strait of Hormuz to a new stage,” but did not provide details. “Iran is not seeking war but will not forfeit its ‌rights.” Khamenei has not been seen since the outbreak of war amid speculation about his well-being.

US-Iran Sessions Set In Pakistan

US Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner are due to arrive in Islamabad on April 10 for meetings with Iranian officials in what could be decisive talks.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and powerful parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer ⁠Qalibaf -- who has been vociferous in anti-US statements in recent weeks --are expected to lead the Iranian delegation.

It was not immediately clear if official negotiations would begin on April 10 or 11, but Pakistan has declared two days of local holidays in the capital ahead of talks. Authorities often declare holidays or restrictions for major diplomatic events for security reasons.

Despite his threats, Trump told NBC News on April 9 he was "very optimistic" about a peace deal with Iran and said Israel was "scaling back" strikes in Lebanon.

Trump said in a telephone interview that Tehran's leaders were "much more reasonable" in private but added that "if they don't make a deal, it's going to be very painful."

Israel, Lebanon To Talk

Separately, but nearly as important, Israeli and Lebanese representatives will meet in Washington next week, a State Department told RFE/RL.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered intensified attacks in Lebanon, where a heavy Israeli bombardment targeting Hezbollah militants has shaken the US-Iran cease-fire deal.

Along with condemning the actions of Hezbollah -- deemed a terrorist organization by the United States -- and Iran's attacks throughout the region, many world leaders also assailed Israel for the massive attacks in Lebanon that have killed more than 300 people over the past two days.

The United States and Israel insist that Lebanon was not included in the cease-fire agreement with Tehran, while Iranian officials say it was and that further attacks on its Hezbollah allies will likely break the truce.

The EU's Kallas on April 9 said that "Israeli actions are putting the US-Iran cease-fire under severe strain. The Iran truce should extend to Lebanon."

Israeli strikes on Lebanon are "wrong" and "should stop," Starmer said during his trip to Gulf nations.

Copyright (c)2025 RFE/RL, Inc. Used with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

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