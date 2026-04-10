Trump Attacks His Critics Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones; Calls Them “LOSERS,” “NUT JOBS,” “TROUBLEMAKERS” — Or Was He Talking About Himself?

Donald Trump’s declaration of securing victory against Iran amid the two-week ceasefire between the two countries was followed by a rant on Truth Social. Trump took to his beloved Truth Social account to post a lengthy message, insulting many of his prominent critics who were once his supporters.

Whom did he target? His former ‘buddies’: American commentator Candace Owens, conservative political activist Tucker Carlson, journalist Megyn Kelly, and radio host Alex Jones.

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He lashed out at all the above-mentioned conservative commentators, labelling them with names such as “NUT JOBS” and “TROUBLEMAKERS.” But what triggered the POTUS to post these rants on social media? The talk-of-the-town subject: the Iran war.

He wrote that his critics don’t have what it takes and added, “They’ve all been thrown off television, lost their shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them.” He began by explaining why Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly, and Alex Jones have been against him for all these years.

The POTUS wrote, “They think it is wonderful for Iran, the number one state sponsor of terror, to have a nuclear weapon—because they have one thing in common: low IQs.” Before singling each one out, he clubbed them together and wrote, “Nobody cares about them. They are NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some free and cheap publicity.”

The President of the United States took the time to roast each of his critics and ironically, explained why “NOBODY” cares about them.