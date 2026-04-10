Trump Attacks His Critics Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones; Calls Them “LOSERS,” “NUT JOBS,” “TROUBLEMAKERS” — Or Was He Talking About Himself?

Key Points:
Donald Trump took to his Truth Social account to call out his critics— Candace Owens, Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Alex Jones—over the Iran war.
He called them ‘losers’ and ‘troublemakers,’ and claimed that CNN and The New York Times are giving them positive press.
Candace Owens reacted to Trump’s Truth Social post and responded to it by calling him a "grandpa".
Donald Trump’s declaration of securing victory against Iran amid the two-week ceasefire between the two countries was followed by a rant on Truth Social. Trump took to his beloved Truth Social account to post a lengthy message, insulting many of his prominent critics who were once his supporters.
Whom did he target? His former ‘buddies’: American commentator Candace Owens, conservative political activist Tucker Carlson, journalist Megyn Kelly, and radio host Alex Jones.
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He lashed out at all the above-mentioned conservative commentators, labelling them with names such as “NUT JOBS” and “TROUBLEMAKERS.” But what triggered the POTUS to post these rants on social media? The talk-of-the-town subject: the Iran war.
He wrote that his critics don’t have what it takes and added, “They’ve all been thrown off television, lost their shows, and aren’t even invited on TV because nobody cares about them.” He began by explaining why Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly, and Alex Jones have been against him for all these years.
The POTUS wrote, “They think it is wonderful for Iran, the number one state sponsor of terror, to have a nuclear weapon—because they have one thing in common: low IQs.” Before singling each one out, he clubbed them together and wrote, “Nobody cares about them. They are NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS, and will say anything necessary for some free and cheap publicity.”
The President of the United States took the time to roast each of his critics and ironically, explained why “NOBODY” cares about them.
He picked Tucker Carlson first, who had previously alleged that Trump’s Justice Department was preparing a criminal case against him and that the CIA was hell-bent on framing him as a “foreign agent” long before Israel and the U.S. attacked Iran. Trump wrote that ever since Carlson was fired by Fox, “he has never been the same—perhaps he should see a good psychiatrist!”
Trump referenced the Candace Owens–Brigitte Macron fiasco, in which she alleged that the First Lady of France is a transgender. He wrote, “Actually, to me, the First Lady of France is a far more beautiful woman than Candace; in fact, it’s not even close!” He did not show any mercy toward Megyn Kelly and Alex Jones.
Referring to the pundits as “LOSERS,” he expressed his disapproval by writing, “the fake CNN, the failing New York Times,” and other radical left news organizations are giving his critics free positive press. He stated that these pundits are not MAGA but are simply hitching a ride on it for clout. He claimed that he is the only person who knows how to make America truly MAGA and hinted that the U.S. is currently the “HOTTEST country” in the world.
His loud outburst caught the attention of the entire world, but it failed to invite a response from his targeted critics. Candace Owens posted his Truth Social post on her X account and left a cryptic note that read, “It may be time to put Grandpa in a home.”
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