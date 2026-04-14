Trump’s ‘Jesus Card’ Fails Miserably; Says He Thought the AI Image Showed Him as a Doctor Healing People — But in a Holy Robe?

Key Points:
Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself healing people, wearing a robe and surrounded by people praying to him.
The image was seen as him depicting himself as Jesus and drew widespread criticism from both his critics and his supporters.
The post was deleted, and later Trump claimed he thought he was depicted as a doctor healing a man.
US President Donald Trump’s recent rant on his beloved Truth Social turned chaotic after the President of the United States (POTUS) posted an AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus on April 12, 2026. What followed was massive outrage from both his critics and some of his hardcore supporters. Trump’s random Saturday post comes amid his rift with Pope Leo XIV over the ongoing Iran war.
After receiving heavy criticism and backlash, even his religious supporters turned critical of his post, which depicted the POTUS in attire similar to that of Jesus, healing people.
See Also: Trump, Iran Reach Last-Minute Agreement On Two-Week Cease-Fire
In the AI-generated image posted on the official account of President Trump, he is seen surrounded by divine light and draped in a robe similar to the one worn by Jesus Christ. He appears to be healing a man, with people around him praying with folded hands. The image immediately drew backlash, with many users pointing out that the post was simply blasphemous.
Following the backlash, the image was deleted from his account. The POTUS clarified that the image was not meant to depict him as Jesus. Hours after the ‘Trump as Jesus’ post was deleted, he told reporters, “It’s supposed to be of a doctor making people better. And I do make people better. I make people a lot better.” He added that he thought the image showed him standing next to a Red Cross worker.
The controversial ‘Trump as Jesus’ post comes amid the ongoing Middle Eastern war, which began on February 28, 2026, after the US and Israel launched a joint military strike on Iran.
Earlier this month, Trump issued stark warnings to Iran, calling for a deal and hinting at committing genocide in Iran if an agreement was not reached by his specified deadline. “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.
See Also: Dems Say Iran Ceasefire Doesn’t Change Fact That ‘Unstable, Unhinged, and Unfit’ Trump Must Go
Trump’s ‘Jesus’ image was posted just hours after he shared another lengthy post criticizing the pope over the Iran war.
On April 11, 2026, the pope himself stepped forward, condemning the war in Iran and stating, “Enough of the display of power! Enough of war!” He did not name Trump or the US directly; however, he hinted at the justification of war through religion. The pope also suggested that God’s name is being dragged into violent acts. He said, “Even the holy name of God, the God of life, is being dragged into discourses of death.”
Following the pope’s stance, Trump took to his Truth Social account, calling him “weak” and “terrible for foreign policy.” The POTUS wrote in his post, “I don’t want a pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”
The internet went into a frenzy following the Trump post debacle, with users celebrating the meme wave by taking a dig at Trump’s “Red Cross worker” comment. Many users on X began creating more AI-generated images of Trump. Some criticised the POTUS, while others claimed that the AI-generated image that caused the uproar was initially posted in February 2026 by a user named Nick Adams. Other users also began sharing images of the robe as inspiration for their Halloween costumes in 2026.
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