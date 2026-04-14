Trump’s ‘Jesus Card’ Fails Miserably; Says He Thought the AI Image Showed Him as a Doctor Healing People — But in a Holy Robe?

US President Donald Trump’s recent rant on his beloved Truth Social turned chaotic after the President of the United States (POTUS) posted an AI-generated image depicting himself as Jesus on April 12, 2026. What followed was massive outrage from both his critics and some of his hardcore supporters. Trump’s random Saturday post comes amid his rift with Pope Leo XIV over the ongoing Iran war.

After receiving heavy criticism and backlash, even his religious supporters turned critical of his post, which depicted the POTUS in attire similar to that of Jesus, healing people.

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In the AI-generated image posted on the official account of President Trump, he is seen surrounded by divine light and draped in a robe similar to the one worn by Jesus Christ. He appears to be healing a man, with people around him praying with folded hands. The image immediately drew backlash, with many users pointing out that the post was simply blasphemous.

Following the backlash, the image was deleted from his account. The POTUS clarified that the image was not meant to depict him as Jesus. Hours after the ‘Trump as Jesus’ post was deleted, he told reporters, “It’s supposed to be of a doctor making people better. And I do make people better. I make people a lot better.” He added that he thought the image showed him standing next to a Red Cross worker.

The controversial ‘Trump as Jesus’ post comes amid the ongoing Middle Eastern war, which began on February 28, 2026, after the US and Israel launched a joint military strike on Iran.

Earlier this month, Trump issued stark warnings to Iran, calling for a deal and hinting at committing genocide in Iran if an agreement was not reached by his specified deadline. “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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Trump’s ‘Jesus’ image was posted just hours after he shared another lengthy post criticizing the pope over the Iran war.

What did the pope say about the Iran war?