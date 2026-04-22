When Dry Season Never Ends

“Remote” beach houses, “secluded” villas, or ocean-view apartments are attractive for the exclusivity of retreat they provide, allowing residents to live apart from the pressures and routines of their home countries, even as they participate in global flows of wealth and consumption.

Economically and socially detached from surrounding communities, enclave-style tourism developments take the form of gated neighbourhoods, luxury resorts, and vacation homes that operate as self-contained spaces.

In Guanacaste, hillside villas and ocean-view homes embody this model. Their spatial design offers little opportunity for interaction with the local population, as many of these homes are built on hills or along the coast, away from the villages where people have traditionally lived. While these developments create some service-sector jobs, such as gardeners, cleaners, security guards, and waitstaff, much of the profit generated by these properties ultimately flows abroad.

These unequal global social relations are most obvious in the disparity of wealth between well-off foreigners living in Guanacaste and the Nicaraguan migrants whose essential labor underpins the construction and service sectors.

A crisis beneath the surface

Policies aimed at attracting the ultra-wealthy and foreign investment have fueled rapid and often unregulated residential development. Although the province is geographically large, this growth has been concentrated along the coastal strip. Together, these pressures have turned access to water into the region’s most pressing environmental issue.

Luxury housing developments not only change the landscape and local economy, they also strain the water system. Guanacaste has always been a dry tropical region, shaped by long droughts and seasonal variation, but climate change is intensifying these conditions, placing even greater pressure on the already dry ecosystem.

These pressures have not been matched by effective water governance. For years, public institutions have lacked reliable data on how much water coastal aquifers in Guanacaste can sustainably provide, even as thousands of wells extract unknown quantities beneath the surface. Research shows that several aquifers along the Pacific coast are already overused or contaminated by seawater, particularly in areas of intense tourism and residential development.

Real estate speculation has also put coastal communities’ access to drinking water at risk. In some cases, it has enabled dubious land concessions in public coastal areas such as the Maritime Terrestrial Zone, a legally protected strip of land intended for public use, and contributed to the destruction of mangrove ecosystems to make way for large-scale developments.