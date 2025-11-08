The Invasion of Ukraine Accelerates Kazakhstan’s Turn Toward Linguistic Sovereignty

The Kazakh government promotes the Kazakh language through strategic initiatives, such as mandatory Kazakh language testing for civil servants, while its use by the general population is gaining momentum across various sectors. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Kazakhstan has sought to reshape its language policy.

The 2023–2029 Language Policy Concept aims to expand the use of Kazakh across science, IT, media, and governance, including the transition from the Cyrillic script to the Latin alphabet. Recently, 13 projects in media and information services were launched to establish modern approaches and address the challenges facing the Kazakh language.

According to the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Aida Balaeva, Kazakh-language media consumption is now dominant, with “80 percent of the audience consuming media content in Kazakh.” Although independent statistics cannot confirm this figure, it does reflect an upward trend.

The inclusion of the Kazakh language in Hollywood dubbing, one of just 30 languages, signals growing international recognition, driven by rising domestic demand. Besides, social media, bloggers, and the integration of the Kazakh language in various apps and video games make the language more accessible for the younger generation.

This has not always been the case, however. These changes have unfolded as a slow trend, according to Rustam Burnashev, Associate Professor at the Faculty for Global Politics at the German-Kazakh University in Almaty.

In an interview with Global Voices, Burnashev recalled: “Kazakh, as a language of education, has been overlooked since the dominance of Russian during the Soviet period. Nowadays, it is the civic symbol of the country.”

Figures show that the number of enrollments into Kazakh schools rose from 32.4 percent in 1991 to 66 percent in 2019. This may indicate that knowledge of Russian and its use are declining among the youth. Russian proficiency is regionally concentrated, mostly in the north and central parts, which house large populations of ethnic Russians.

Demographics and the use of the Kazakh language

The widespread use of Russian as a lingua franca is rooted in Kazakhstan’s Soviet legacy, during which many ethnic minorities were deported to the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic, forcing Kazakh to private life and rural entities.

These resettlements often led to the formation of multiethnic communities, where Russian emerged as the practical medium of communication.