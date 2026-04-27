‘These Are Murders’: Trump Killing Spree Hits At Least 185

While no specific evidence was provided publicly to back up the claims made by SOUTHCOM about Sunday’s strike, human rights experts and legal scholars have made clear for months that such lethal operations at sea—whether or not those targeted are in fact trafficking drugs—have no justification under international maritime law and that the extrajudicial killings should be seen for what they are: cold-blooded murder.

Footage released by SOUTHCOM showed the moment the vessel was attacked, and those aboard were killed.

In a separate attack on April 24, also carried out by SOUTHCOM, two other individuals were murdered when their boat, filmed stationary in the ocean, was bombed by US forces.

Nick Turse, an investigative journalist with The Intercept, which has been tracking the attacks, said the latest pair of attacks means five “more people have been murdered since Friday,” bringing the total—since the attacks began last year—up to nearly 190 people.